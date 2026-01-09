New $920M Aishalton airstrip unlocks major opportunities for Region Nine

–serves as conduit for boosting food production, connectivity, tourism

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali on Thursday commissioned the $920 million Aishalton airstrip in Region Nine, noting that geography would no longer determine who prospers and who is left behind, as the government presses ahead with a development agenda for hinterland communities centred on connectivity, food security and economic diversification.

Speaking with residents and other stakeholders during the ceremonial commissioning of the 2500-foot rigid concrete airstrip, the President noted that the massive investments being rolled out forms part of a wider project to transform hinterland communities and cement their place as a valuable contributor to national and regional food security.

He said the new airstrip would improve access to healthcare, lower the cost of living and expand market access, while creating opportunities for tourism and stronger links with the rest of the country.

On Monday, a similar airstrip was commissioned at Paramakatoi, Region Eight. Government plans to construct at least 35 more airstrips in hinterland communities, which, according to President Ali, would support not only easier movement of residents to the capital, but the transport of their perishable goods.

Meanwhile, President Ali emphasised that food security is a valuable part of the government’s agenda.

“Food security is the most important part of my agenda. Food security here and in the Caribbean,” the Head of State said before outlining production targets for Regions Eight and Nine.

He said the Ministry of Agriculture and the Guyana Marketing Corporation have been mandated to ensure minimum outputs to meet primarily national demand. These include 500,000 pounds of citrus, 50,000 pounds of potatoes, 200,000 pounds of peanuts, one million pounds of carrots and 150,000 pounds of mangoes, with initial shipments already under way.

He said some 40,000 pounds of produce have already been transported to Georgetown, with a further 40,000 pounds expected within two weeks. Additional targets include 100,000 pounds of mutton, 200,000 pounds of beef, 50,000 pounds of onions and 10,000 pounds of cashew nuts, which he described as baseline figures to be expanded over the next five years.

“This is what we’re doing, making real investments to bring real wealth into the communities,” President Ali said noting that production in the two regions will increase incrementally in the coming years.

“It will lead to import substitution for our country; it will lead to food sufficiency. It will lead to greater self-reliance in our production system, and it will lead us to build out a production system that is integrated into our transport and logistics system. That is what we are building. That is how these investments are intertwined with each other,” he told the sizeable gathering.

He noted that airstrips in the hinterland will improve access to healthcare, reduce the cost of living, improve market access and opportunities and create better connectivity. “It is an important plan in the transformation of your community. It has major economic benefit in the diversification of your economy and tourism now has a real opportunity in Aishalton,” President Ali added.

According to him, these investments are intended to drive import substitution, achieve food sufficiency and strengthen national self-reliance by integrating production with a modern transport and logistics systems. He said the airstrip was a critical component of that integrated approach and would help bring tangible wealth into communities.

“This is what we’re doing, making real investments to bring real wealth into the communities…It will lead to food sufficiency. It will lead to greater self-reliance on our production system and will lead us to building out a production system that is integrated into transport and logistics system. That is what we are building. That is how the investments, these investments, are intertwined with each other.”

He further reaffirmed the People’s Progressive Party/Civic government’s commitment to Region Nine, describing the project as evidence of a long-standing partnership in service and development.

It was noted that the project speaks fundamentally to the People’s Progressive Party Civic’s commitment to the people of Region Nine. Many people may come with all kinds of promises and design, but always remember your longest partner in service, your most faithful partner in service, your most loving partner in service has always been the People’s Progressive Party/Civic, he emphasised.

In addition new airstrips, a 1.5-kilometre road, a modern airport in the region’s capital town Lethem and a modern terminal at Aishalton will be constructed.