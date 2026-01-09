News Archives
 Azruddin Mohamed pleads not guilty to traffic offences, granted $65,000 bail
Azruddin Mohamed, the leader of the We Invest in Nationgood (WIN) political party, who is sanctioned by the United States, appeared before the Whim Magistrate’s Court on Friday where he pleaded not guilty to multiple traffic-related offences and was granted bail in the total sum of $65,000.

According to a police release, Mohamed, 38, of Lot 19 Public Road, Houston, East Bank Demerara, was charged on November 14, 2025, in relation to prohibited tinted glass, an obscured identification mark, operating an unlicensed motor vehicle and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

The matter had been called on several occasions before Magistrate T. Hardy ordered that a summons be issued for Mohamed to attend court on January 9, 2026. When the charges were read, he denied all counts.

Bail was set at $5,000 for the prohibited tinted glass offence, $40,000 for the obscured identification mark and $10,000 each for the unlicensed and uninsured motor vehicle offences, bringing the total to $65,000.

The case has been adjourned to January 30, 2026.

