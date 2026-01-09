Gas-to-energy project on track to generate power by year-end

–some 228 megawatts of power expected, Minister Indar says

THE government’s flagship Gas-to-Energy (GtE) project at Wales is progressing on schedule and is expected to start power generation by the end of this year, while parallel investments are being made to upgrade transmission lines and expand power distribution nationwide.

Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation, Deodat Indar, during a recent address stated that there are continuous works ongoing and by the end of 2026, it is expected that a simple cycle will kick in, which is about 228 megawatts of power coming from the plant.

Thereafter, he said the two-steam turbine should be operational, resulting in the full 300 megawatts coming onstream.

“We are making sure that we manage the process and make sure that there’s no slippages on the timeline,” the minister said.

The contractor, US-based Lindsayca, has already moved into round-the-clock operations.

Alongside this, the minister said there is extensive work ongoing to upgrade and expand the national transmission network to accommodate the additional power.

The minister said the country’s electricity demand has risen sharply from some 100,000 customers to over 230,000 customers, noting that this figure has increased significantly because the economy is growing.

“So, we are now building out the backbone to move bulk power. Most of the power that we move right now is 69,000 volts. We are now up in that voltage level to 230,000 kilovolts. So bulk power can move in the system and make it more resilient. We are also building out the substations and the 69,000 KV lines. We are now building out those as well. To accommodate the expansion, we are putting substations as strategic parts on East Coast and Berbice and region three, on the East Bank,” the minister said.

The GtE, a vital piece of Guyana’s development, is progressing well and is closer to fruition. It represents Guyana’s determination to use its natural resources to lower costs, expand industries, and create new opportunities for citizens. With over two-thirds of the work already done and strong collaboration among the government, ExxonMobil Guyana, and contractors, the project is moving steadily towards completion.

The benefits of the GtE project extend beyond power, as it also has the opportunity to produce local fertiliser, which could reduce reliance on imports and save foreign currency.

The 1,400-acre Wales Development Zone is being developed around the core infrastructure of the GtE plant, positioning it as the centrepiece of Guyana’s emerging industrial landscape.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali had previously emphasised that the GtE project is not just about a pipeline and power generation, but about building the foundation for a diversified, production-driven economy.

He noted that the integration of industrial facilities within the development zone will help create thousands of jobs, reduce operational costs, and boost competitiveness across multiple sectors.

According to the President, the project represents a major leap toward industrialisation and energy security, transforming Wales into a dynamic economic hub that will power Guyana’s next phase of growth.

Beyond the GtE project, Minister Indar said that the government is pursuing a diversified energy mix, with plans including the 165 megawatts from the Amaila project- which has already gone out back to Request for Proposals (RfP)- and an additional 100 megawatts of solar power to be added to the grid in the next five years of solar power to be added to the grid.

“We are working to make sure the entire energy mix is addressed, to meet the President’s vision to cut electricity costs, to have stable electricity and to make sure that is sustainable. That is why we created the energy mix to include renewable energy sources,” the minister said.