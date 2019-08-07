GRDB deploys teams to respond to paddy bug threats

PADDY bugs have hit rice crops earlier than usual, said General Manager of the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB), Nizam Hassan.

“It usually shows up around flowering time, but it came earlier,” said Hassan during an exclusive interview with the Guyana Chronicle on Tuesday. It was reported that a number of rice farmers in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) were battling with paddy bug infestation in their fields.

The GRDB confirmed that paddy bug infestation is a problem for almost all the rice-growing regions, but the board and famers, after recognising the potential threat, started spraying the infested areas with contact insecticides.

“It has proven to be effective based on feedback from farmers and from the board’s own observations,” said Hassan.

He said paddy bug management officers are working with extension officers to monitor and keep the situation under control. The board has been providing chemicals and paying persons to spray crops for farmers. The chemicals are given to persons who are tasked with spraying, not farmers.

GRDB has been rolling out these initiatives based on guidance and recommendations from the Latin American Fund for Irrigated Rice, which had sent two consultants to assist the GRDB in its efforts.

Deputy General Manager of GRDB, Allison Peters, said the consultants visited and held outreaches to see the levels of infestation, in order to make recommendations for this, the second crop and the next crop.

After conducting their assessment, the consultants recommended that there should be spraying and the board should look at integrated pest management.

“They also recommended that farmers should spray within the growing period, which is one month or six weeks,” said Peters.

The consultants and the board had observed that farmers were spraying their crops before they saw the bugs and this allowed the bugs to create a resistance to the chemicals.

In that regard, the board said there should be no spraying before the vegetative stage, meaning farmers should not spray within the first 30 days of sowing.

The GRDB also recommended that farmers should consider seed treatment, since it gives the plant vigour to withstand pests.

“Assistance is out there for farmers, all they need to do is make contact with the board or contact the various paddy bug officers,” said Peters.

It was reported that the GRDB had said that famers have been assisted with monitoring their fields for paddy bugs for a number of years.

GRDB extension officers monitor farmers’ fields daily for a ten-day period before harvesting and based on the levels of paddy bugs, they advise farmers on whether to spray their fields or not.

Following the re-emergence of higher levels of paddy bugs, a dedicated Paddy Bug Management Officer (PBMO) was employed and placed in each rice-growing region. The PBMOs work along with the extension officers to enhance the management of paddy bugs.