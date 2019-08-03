One dead, one critical in Corentyne accident

A SELF-EMPLOYED man met an untimely end and his young daughter-in-law was critically injured following an accident on Thursday evening on the Clifton Public Road, East Berbice Corentyne.

Dead is Ramdat Yadram, 47 of Lot 165 Block 14, Tain Settlement, Berbice.

At the time of his demise, he was taking his daughter-in-law, Nicola Mangar 20, on a motorcycle bearing registration number CJ 1009, to her home at Lot 25 Tain Settlement when they were struck down by a speeding car.

Police investigations revealed that the motorcyclist, who was heading north on the Clifton Access Road, failed to stop at the major roadway and proceeded across.

He turned right on the main public road and collided with the motorcar which was heading east on the northern side of the road reportedly at a fast rate of speed. The impact resulted in both victims landing some distance away, causing severe injuries.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle, Veeram Yadram, Mangar’s husband, who witnessed the accident, explained that he was a short distance behind following on a cycle when he noticed his father stopped at the head of the road before attempting to turn onto the main road.

He said before he could reached out he heard a loud impact. As he made his way closer he found his father and his wife lying unconscious on the roadway.

While struggling to come to grips, he said the driver stopped but only for a few minutes before he jumped into his car and sped off to the Whim Police Station where a report was made.

The man related that before the driver left the scene, he begged him to take the victims to the nearby hospital but the driver refused and left them seeking help.

Eventually they received assistance and were taken to the Port Mourant Hospital, where the elder Yadram succumbed to his injuries.

Mangar, who was unconscious, was later transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital. Her condition deteriorated and she was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for further treatment.

Her distraught husband said while they now have to plan a funeral, they also have to pray and hope for the best since she remains unconscious up to late Friday afternoon.

The young man explained that the family members were returning home after spending the afternoon at his family. He said since it was late and dark, his father opted to drop the young woman on the motorcycle as he followed behind.

The sixty-one year old driver involved in the accident is in police custody assisting with investigation. A breathalyser test was done but no alcohol was discovered in his system.