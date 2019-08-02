Emancipation an ‘authentic’ tourism product – says GTA director

EMANCIPATION Day celebrations offers an “authentic” tourism product for both regional and international travellers, Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) Director, Brian Mullis, said.

The director visited the Emancipation Day celebrations organised by the African Cultural and Development Association (ACDA) at the National Park. This was his second time attending the festivities since he moved to Guyana and assumed leadership of the GTA.

“At the GTA, I recognised that it is truly Guyana’s wealth of cultural heritage as well as its natural heritage that makes it such an extraordinary destination,” Mullis said.

Even though Guyana is widely recognised for its ecotourism sector, the GTA head noted that these cultural events are what give the country that extra bit of attraction for visitors. Furthermore, he noted that most travellers, in more recent times, opt for destinations which have rich cultural experiences to offer as well.

“In this day and age, people are looking for authenticity,” he contended, adding: “They’re looking to immerse themselves and get to know local culture and heritage and get to know local people and it is events like this that are easy to attend, because there is a set date every year.”

Even local Guyanese love to be immersed in the culture, particularly at Emancipation time. Ebony Alleyne has been going to the National Park ever year, without fail, since she was a little girl.

“I’m always excited to come out on Emancipation Day and I think it is a wonderful sight to see everyone dressed in their different cultural wears and so,” the young lady said.

Now that she is a grown woman, this is a tradition she is trying to keep within her own family. She hopes that they too would grow up to appreciate the struggle their African ancestors faced before they got their freedom.