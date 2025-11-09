Gov’t advances Georgetown drainage improvement project with key stakeholder engagements

–task force outlines action plan to strengthen flood resilience and modernize city infrastructure

AS part of ongoing efforts to boost Georgetown’s resilience against flooding and modernise urban infrastructure, the multi-agency National Drainage Task Force on Friday held a series of stakeholder engagements focused on the Georgetown Drainage Improvement Project and Action Plan.

The meetings, led by Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal, and Head of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) Mr. Lionel Wordsworth, brought together representatives from the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA), and the Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry Guyana (WCCIG).

Minister Croal underscored the Government’s commitment to building a more climate-resilient capital city, noting that improved drainage is essential for sustainable growth and urban development.

“Efficient drainage systems are integral to sustainable growth and urban resilience,” Minister Croal said. “We are implementing a short-, medium-, and long-term plan to address the city’s infrastructure challenges through a holistic approach that also includes road and parapet improvements.”

The Georgetown Drainage Improvement Project forms part of the Government’s broader Low-Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS), which promotes environmentally sustainable and climate-adaptive infrastructure across the country.

Delivering a technical presentation on behalf of the Task Force, Mr. Wordsworth and a team of NDIA engineers outlined the current drainage challenges, including blockages, aging infrastructure, and inadequate outflow capacity. They also proposed modern engineering solutions to improve efficiency and reduce flood risks across the capital.

The private sector bodies present expressed strong support for the initiative, emphasizing its importance to economic development, business continuity, and environmental protection.

The engagement also included senior representatives from several partner agencies within the Task Force, such as the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), the Georgetown City Council, the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission, and the Sea and River Defence Department.

Among those in attendance were Ms. Germene Stewart, Chief Development Planner at CH&PA; Mr. Intakab Indarjeet, Deputy Director of Projects at CH&PA; Mr. Colvern Venture, City Engineer; Mr. Walter Narine, Solid Waste Manager at the Georgetown City Council; Mr. Kevin Samad, Chief Sea and River Defence Officer; Mr. Naseem Nasir, Manager of the Land Information and Mapping Division at the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission; and Mr. Adrian Cheong, Senior Surveyor of the Geodetic Section–Surveys Division.

The National Drainage Task Force, established by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, is mandated to coordinate flood-prevention measures, improve drainage infrastructure, and ensure inter-agency collaboration in the management of Georgetown’s drainage network.

In the coming weeks, the Task Force will expand consultations to include other agencies, private sector organizations, and residents of various communities. The schedule for public consultations will be published in the daily newspapers this weekend and shared on the official social media pages of the Ministry of Housing and Water, CH&PA, the Department of Public Information, and other Task Force member agencies.

Residents and stakeholders are also invited to submit feedback or recommendations via email at nationaldrainagetaskforce.gy@gmail.com.

This consultative approach, officials said, is aimed at ensuring that the final action plan reflects broad stakeholder input and delivers practical, sustainable solutions to improve drainage and reduce flooding in Georgetown.