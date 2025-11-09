‘RoRo’ upgrades set to transform passenger experience on Parika-Supenaam route

MINISTER within the Ministry of Public Works, Madanlall Ramraj, on Saturday, announced a series of essential upgrades to the roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) vessels operating the Parika to Supenaam route, aimed at enhancing passenger comfort, safety, and operational efficiency.

During an inspection of the Sabanto vessel at Parika Stelling on Saturday, Minister Ramraj emphasised that the improvements were critical to maintaining reliable and efficient ferry service, which is vital for both daily commuters and the transport of goods.

“These upgrades are not just basic—they are essential for improving service reliability and ensuring a smoother, more comfortable experience for everyone who depends on these vessels,” he stated.

The planned improvements include modern seating arrangements, upgraded washroom facilities, and other passenger-focused amenities designed to make journeys more convenient and enjoyable. In addition, measures are being taken to enhance vessel hygiene, safety protocols, and overall operational readiness, ensuring that passengers travel in a safe and pleasant environment.

The Sabanto and Kanawan vessels are the mainstay of the Parika-Supenaam route in Region Two, transporting passengers, vehicles, and essential goods. With four daily return trips and five on Mondays and Saturdays, these vessels are a lifeline for residents and businesses. The upgrades are expected to minimise service disruptions, improve turnaround times, and enhance the overall travel experience, benefitting thousands of commuters each week.

Minister Ramraj also inspected the MB Sandaka, Makuria, and Hercules vessels, receiving updates on their operational status. He underscored that all vessels follow dedicated cleaning schedules and maintenance routines, with weekly rotations to ensure high standards of hygiene and comfort are maintained across the fleet.

The upgrades are part of the Ministry of Public Works’ broader strategy to modernise maritime transport across Guyana, creating a passenger-centred approach that prioritises safety, efficiency, and convenience. These improvements are expected not only to benefit daily commuters but also to boost tourism and support local commerce, as reliable ferry services are essential for the movement of people and goods in Region Two.

Accompanied by Transport and Harbours Board Member, Louise Williams, officials from the Transport and Harbours Department, the Stelling Superintendent, and vessel captains and crews, Minister Ramraj reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that ferry services are dependable, safe, and comfortable for all passengers.