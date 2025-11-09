Gov’t to invest $2.7B in direct support to rice farmers this crop

MINISTER of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, announced on Saturday in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) that for the current crop, the government will invest approximately $2.7 billion in direct support to rice farmers across the country.

Each farmer will continue to receive $300 for every bag of paddy sold, with an estimated nine million bags expected this crop. Minister Mustapha explained that, unlike previous crops when payments were made through millers, this time the money will be paid directly to farmers.

He said the initiative forms part of the government’s continued efforts to reduce production costs and improve farmers’ livelihoods.

“I told GRDB (Guyana Rice Development Board) that we will not pass the money through the millers, GRDB will pay the money directly, so if you sell five bags of paddy from the miller and we get that record, you will get $1500,” the agriculture minister said.

He reminded that during the last crop, rice farmers across the country benefited from $2.9 billion in direct support, in addition to $2 billion worth of fertiliser provided to aid production. The government also supplied chemicals and other inputs as part of its broader agricultural interventions.

“In Black Bush Polder alone, there are 22,000 acres of rice under cultivation. We have to continue working to reduce the cost of production because, from the government’s side, we are making tremendous contributions to help you all,” Mustapha said.

Reflecting on challenges faced last crop, he noted that a paddy bug infestation had prompted a large-scale spraying exercise coordinated by the GRDB to minimise losses after farmers said they could not afford to carry out the spraying themselves.

Minister Mustapha further explained that global market conditions continue to influence local rice prices.

“Last year, India had restricted rice exports on the world market. However, this crop, India released and dumped 20 million tons of rice globally, which immediately affected rice prices,” he stated.

On the infrastructure front, the minister reported that the new pump station for the front lands in Black Bush Polder is 75 per cent completed, with modern systems being installed in the current pump systems to improve irrigation.

“We are ensuring we modernise the sector and help you, the farmers, to get better infrastructure,” he said, expressing hope that the new pumps will prevent irrigation issues.

Region Six currently has approximately 62,000 acres planted, and the government’s long-term goal remains the production of one million tons of rice, Minister Mustapha noted.

“You are seeing increased production in the rice industry, you are seeing the investments the government is making in the industry,” he stressed.