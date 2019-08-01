E-Networks on board for GMRSC International Drag race

CABLE provider E-Networks is on board for the second edition of Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s International Drag race set for August 25.

A statement from the club released yesterday, indicated that the company has joined the sponsorship list in a major way for the event.

“We are pleased to be associated with E-Networks for our International Drag race event on August 25. The company has been a longstanding supporter of motorsport locally and we are more than grateful to have them on board with us.”

The statement continued, “Their reach via their cable channels E1, E2 and E3 will ensure that fans across Guyana can be informed about the event in the days leading up.”

Meanwhile, the August 25 event is already gaining traction with competitors from Suriname and Trinidad indicating their interest in being a part of the quarter-mile run.

As many as six car owners are in talks with the GMR&SC over shipping logistics for the event while Suriname has not indicated how many cars would be willing to make the voyage.

Admission fee to the event for spectators has not been set with the club expected to release more details in the coming week.

However, several local giants are expected to take the strip including the team Mohamed’s Enterprise GTRs Godzilla and Goliath, Sean Persaud’s Toyota Caldina and the Transpacific Toyota Alteeza and Peter Daby’s Mazda RX7 (second generation).

Other sponsors include R. Kissoon Contracting, Deryck Jaisingh Trucking Service and Machinery Rentals, Mohamed’s Enterprise, BM Soat, Prem Electrical, E-Networks, Trans-Pacific Auto Sales, Cyril’s Taxi, Blue Spring Water, Choke Gas Station, Miracle Optical, Tropical Shipping, DEL ICE CO and Hand-in-Hand.