Over 13,000 Disciplined Services members to get one-month tax-free bonus -President Ali announces

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali has announced that a one-month tax-free bonus will be paid to members of the Disciplined Services, placing an additional $2.1 billion into the hands of more than 13,000 personnel for the holiday season.

Speaking at the Christmas Luncheon at the Guyana Defence Force’s Base Camp Stephenson on Thursday, President Ali highlighted the history of the bonus programme, noting that “in 2020, we restored the bonus and expanded its coverage in 2023 to include civilian employees of the Guyana Defence Force.”

He added, “Over the past five years, we have placed over six billion dollars in the hands of our disciplined services through this bonus. Six billion dollars.” He said the latest payout would further recognise the sacrifices and dedication of service members.

“As your Commander-in-Chief, I am now pleased to announce that a one-month tax-free bonus will once again be paid to our disciplined forces, placing an additional 2.1 billion dollars of disposable income in the hands of more than 13,000 members of the disciplined services.”

The payment of bonuses to servicemen and women was a standard practice under the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government, but when the party left office in 2015, the A Partnership for National Unity +Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) administration discontinued the programme.

In the lead-up to the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections, the PPP/C pledged to reinstate the bonuses. By December 2020, the incentives were restored at half capacity, with service members receiving two weeks’ tax-free pay, and from 2021 onwards, they have been receiving their full salaries.

The President also encouraged the officers to remember their responsibilities during the festive season. He concluded his announcement by extending warm Christmas greetings to the members and their families.

Since taking office in 2020, the PPP/C government has implemented several measures to strengthen Guyana’s Joint Services and recognise the contributions of its members.

One of the most significant initiatives has been the restoration and expansion of the tax-free bonus programme, which had been discontinued under the previous administration.

Initially reinstated at half capacity in December 2020, providing two weeks’ pay, the bonus has since been increased to a full month’s salary, benefitting more than 13,000 members and placing over $6B into the hands of disciplined services over five years.

The government has also focused on training and professional development, offering several training opportunities and ensuring that all service members are registered at the Guyana Digital School to pursue Mathematics and English at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) level.

Through these measures, the administration has sought to enhance the professionalism, discipline, and welfare of the force, while also recognising the sacrifices made by service members and their families.

President Ali has emphasised that these investments are part of a broader strategy to ensure that the Joint Services remain well-prepared, motivated, and respected pillars of national security.