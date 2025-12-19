News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Greater investments in value added produce to curtail middle men operations
Minister Mustapha engaging farmers and residents on Friday
Minister Mustapha engaging farmers and residents on Friday

—Agriculture Minister

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha says greater investment in value-added agriculture is key to reducing the exploitation of farmers by middlemen, as the government intensifies efforts to expand agro-processing across the country.

The minister made the remarks while engaging residents and farmers in Region Three, as part of a massive government outreach.

Addressing farmers at Hague Village, Mustapha highlighted the disparity between prices, noting that middlemen often reap the largest profits.

“You the farmers here who are producing the product, when you sell your produce, they pay you little to nothing and they take it to the market and they put on three times and four times the price. So, when you go to the market and you sell a pint of pepper for $100, hypothetically, and they [middlemen] sell it for $500,” the Minister explained.

He said the government is moving to change this dynamic in Region Three by encouraging value-added production rather than the sale of raw produce alone.

“So, we are trying now to curtail that, here in Region Three, we want value added to ensure that when you produce whatever product, we must not only sell the primary product, but we must also add value to it.”

According to the minister, the strategy will be strengthened over the coming years as part of a broader push to develop agro-processing.

“And in the next five years, we will intensify this area. Development in this area will build out an agro processing sector.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
Over 13,000 Disciplined Services members to get one-month tax-free bonus -President Ali announces
Gov’t initiatives, investments producing immediate results
The First Lady’s Christmas Market at the Kingston Seawall Esplanade
Gas-to-Energy Project Job Fair
President, Dr Irfaan Ali commends GDF ranks for sacrifice, service, dedication
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.