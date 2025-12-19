New ferry to service Parika-Supenaam route to be commissioned today

Sailing the heavily trafficked route from Parika, Region Three, to Supenaam, Region Two, the new MV ARIS IV will today be commissioned by President Dr. Irfaan Ali.

The vessel is Guyana’s first double-ended ferry and is expected to significantly transform the transportation sector through its modern design and enhanced capacity.

Beyond passenger transport, the MV ARIS IV is also expected to play a critical role in supporting agriculture and trade between regions.

“The new ferry that the government bought will be commissioned this afternoon, and you will have a brand new ferry plying Parika to Supenaam. [It’s] an additional ferry, a more reliable ferry, and the transportation system now will get easier,” Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha said while engaging residents and farmers.

The Guyana Chronicle had previously reported that the ship’s large accommodation capacity positions it for deployment on additional routes, which may be explored in the future.

The modern ferry is outfitted with comfortable seating, a bar, restrooms, and a fully air-conditioned crew cabin, along with several other amenities aimed at improving passenger comfort and operational efficiency.

Currently, cabinet members led by President Dr. Irfaan Ali are in the region engaging with residents.