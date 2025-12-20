James gets 20 years, Bacchus 30 for 2021 murder of ECD taxi driver

TWO men who pleaded guilty to the June 2021 murder of taxi driver Kenrick Trim were sentenced this week in the Demerara High Court, following detailed consideration of aggravating and mitigating factors by Acting Chief Justice Navindra Singh.

Seyon James, 30, also known as “Lil Alfey,” was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment on Wednesday, while his co-accused, 38-year-old Kenty Bacchus, called “Trini,” was sentenced to 30 years on Tuesday. Both men will receive credit for time already spent in pre-trial detention.

James and Bacchus appeared before the High Court in relation to the killing of Trim, a 52-year-old taxi driver and father of four, of Belfield Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The murder occurred during the course of a robbery in June 2021, and culminated in the disposal of the victim’s body after the fatal attack.

In imposing sentence on James, Justice Singh outlined the structured, mathematical approach adopted by the court in arriving at the final term of imprisonment.

The judge explained that the sentencing exercise began with a starting point of 40 years’ imprisonment, reflecting the gravity of the offence.

According to the court, the crime ranked at the upper end of seriousness due to its violent nature, the fact that it occurred during a robbery, and the actions taken after the killing, including the disposal of the victim’s body.

These factors, the judge said, placed the offence well above the lower spectrum of culpability for unlawful killing.

From the starting point of 40 years, the court then applied a series of deductions in James’s favour. Justice Singh noted that James entered an early guilty plea, which spared the victim’s family the ordeal of a full trial and demonstrated a measure of accountability. As a result, the court granted a one-third reduction, amounting to 13⅓ years.

A further deduction of four years was applied based on favourable probation and welfare reports submitted to the court. Those reports described James as a compliant inmate who had engaged in rehabilitation programmes while in custody.

The court was told that he participated in computer studies, and had undertaken family-reintegration planning, factors which the judge accepted as relevant to rehabilitation prospects.

Justice Singh also granted a deduction of three and two-thirds years after accepting that James had shown genuine remorse. Reports before the court indicated that James acknowledged the seriousness of the crime and expressed regret for his involvement in the events that led to Trim’s death.

However, the court stressed that aggravating factors remained and warranted additional penalties. Justice Singh added two years to the sentence to reflect James’s participation in the offence. While James maintained that he did not inflict the fatal wounds, the judge noted that he was present during the attack, remained with the principal offender and fled the scene after the incident.

An additional three years were imposed after the court considered victim impact statements presented on behalf of Trim’s family. Those statements detailed the profound emotional and financial hardship suffered by the victim’s relatives as a result of his death.

After carefully balancing all aggravating and mitigating factors, Justice Singh imposed a final sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment on James, with time already spent in custody to be deducted.

The state’s case was led by attorney Geneva Wills, with support from attorneys Christopher Belfield and Simran Gajraj. Bacchus was represented by Attorney-at-Law Audreanna Stephens, while James was represented by Attorney-at-Law Glendon Greenidge.

According to the statement of agreed facts presented to the court, Bacchus and James joined Trim in his taxi, registration number HC 5311, on the morning of June 30, 2021, outside a café on Carmichael Street, Georgetown. During the incident, the men reportedly took control of the vehicle and subdued Trim by choking him.

The court heard that Bacchus witnessed James stabbing the taxi driver multiple times. After the attack, Trim’s body was abandoned in bushes at the back of Pradoville, Ogle, East Coast Demerara.

Based on intelligence received, police later conducted a search at a location where Bacchus was reportedly found in possession of Trim’s cellphone. Bacchus subsequently gave an interview under video and audio recording, during which he admitted to his role in the incident. He also identified himself and his accomplice on CCTV footage shown to him by investigators.

Bacchus was sentenced to 30 years’ imprisonment on Tuesday, and like James, will receive credit for time served in pre-trial detention.

Bacchus told the court that he felt deep regret over Trim’s death, describing him as an innocent man who did not deserve to die in such a manner.

While acknowledging that he was in the company of the person who killed Trim, Bacchus maintained that he did not inflict any injuries that contributed to the victim’s death.

During sentencing, the court was told that Bacchus has previous convictions for possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

In one matter, he was sentenced to one year’s imprisonment, while in another he was fined $57,000, with three months’ imprisonment imposed in default of payment.