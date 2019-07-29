Berbice Mechanic Narine Dasrat realizing dreams of being a race-car driver

IN A case of literally moving from fixing cars to being behind the wheel of one on the circuit, Berbice mechanic Narine Dasrat has over the last few years been making a name for himself.

Most recently he picked up two first place finishes and a second place finish in Round 2 of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club National Race of Champions.

Narine who hails from Edinburgh in Berbice, first got into racing in 2015 but took a couple of lengthy breaks before attending the CMRC meets consistently over the last two years.

Narine always harboured dreams of being a race car driver and is relishing his experiences on the track thus far.

In his Honda Civic, Narine competes in the Street Tuner, Group 1 category, however he missed round one of the National Race of Champions earlier this year due to personal

reasons.

He bounced back at Round 2 just a little over a week ago at the South Dakota Circuit, piloting his craft to two first place finishes and a second place in a show of improvement.

Coming from a county more known for cricket than motor racing, Narine related that as he continues racing he keeps learning more, but there is still so much to be learned in terms of driving tactics and the handling of the car on the circuit.

Narine’s biggest supporters over the years who he credits as the persons/entities that are making his dream a reality are Narine Auto Mechanic, Mohamed F. Ahamed Construction Works, Silver Lining Tyre Shop, Timo De Bug and Mohamed s. Roshandin Diesel Pumps & Injectors Services.