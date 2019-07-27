American freed from forgery charge

AN American Citizen was, on Friday, July 26, 2019, freed from a forgery charge by Magistrate Rondel Weaver, due to insufficient evidence.

Michael Ross was before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court for forging a will and claiming that it was issued to him by the Ministry of Legal Affairs.

The charge had read that Ross, on March 2, 2018, at Georgetown, with intent to defraud, forged a declaration purporting to show that same was issued by the Public Trustee Office.

Ross had pleaded not guilty when the charge was first read to him and was released on $50,000 bail during trial.

On Friday, Magistrate Weaver ruled that the prosecution was unable to prove its case due to insufficient evidence and dismissed the matter against Ross.

According to reports, on June 22, 2018, Jennifer McCalmont, reported to the police that a declaration in the matter of state of Robert Ross (deceased) had a discrepancy (a scratch) on the name Brenda Hunt Tudor initialled “MR” omitting her name from the said declaration.

She was further told that she may not be a part and was taken off of the said document.

Hence, the woman made a report to the police who launched an investigation into the matter, where it was discovered that Michael Ross allegedly forged the document.