President Granger meets graduating medical students

HIS Excellency, President David Granger, who returned from Cuba following a scheduled medical evaluation by his Medical Team at CIMEQ on Monday, met with Guyanese medical students who graduated on Tuesday, July 23, from the Universities of Medical Sciences of Sancti Spiritus, Pinar del Rio and Ciego de Avila.

The graduation ceremony was held at the famous Karl Marx Theatre in Havana. According to a release from the Guyana Embassy in Cuba, the medical graduands are Drs. Aliyah Poonai, Lawrence Newton, Tacquin Wilson, Mark Singh, Michelle Persaud, Natasha Paul, Delleana Anderson, Leema Heimraj and Davendra Sewkarran.

President Granger received the students at his Protocol House in Havana and congratulated them on their well-earned success. He briefed them on the economic developments taking place in Guyana and urged them to set their sights on reaching the pinnacle of their profession. Monday evening, the Guyana Embassy in Cuba hosted a formal dinner for the graduands.