President given clean bill of health

…after evaluation in Cuba

PRESIDENT David Granger returned to Guyana on Tuesday after his team of medical specialists in Cuba found nothing wrong with his present state of health. According to the team, his rate of recovery is satisfactory.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ambassador of Guyana to the Republic of Cuba Halim Majeed, CCH, said President Granger’s scheduled medical evaluation at the Centro de Investigaciones Medico Quirurgicas (CIMEQ) in Havana was successful. The President went to Cuba last Saturday.

“The President’s team of medical specialists undertook four investigations and expressed satisfaction with the results and, indeed, his recovery process. They have found nothing negative about his present state of health; in keeping with the protocol associated with the treatment and monitoring of this type of medical condition, the specialists have proposed that he return to Cuba after 90 days for another round of evaluation,” Ambassador Majeed explained.

President Granger was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma last year after an intensive series of tests by specialist doctors at the CIMEQ. In April, 2019, President Granger completed his regime of radiotherapy in Cuba without any complication. That was done after he had successfully completed his regime of chemotherapy which formed part of his medical treatment for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

According to the American Cancer Society, Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (also known as non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, NHL, or sometimes just lymphoma), is a cancer that starts in the white blood cells called lymphocytes, which are part of the body’s immune system.

During his brief stay in Havana this time around, President Granger received the Guyana medical students who graduated on Tuesday from the University of Medical Sciences of Sancti Spiritus, Pinal del Rio and Ciego de Avila.

Also, on Tuesday, he met the Director-General of the National Botanical Garden of Cuba, Jorde Rivero Dominguez and the Director of International Relations of the University of Havana, Silvia Gonzalez Legarda. The President was accompanied by First Lady Sandra Granger, and his ADC Major Mark St Clair.