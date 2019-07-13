WIFBSC team to 150th Imperial Meeting getting ready to fire from July 18 in UK

THE West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council (WIFBSC) 11-member team to the 150th Imperial Meeting of the National Rifle Association (United Kingdom) in Bisley is raring and ready to take on the rest of the world from July 18.

With sponsorship from a number of entities and individuals, the Council was able to produce a Team Jacket for this historical event. According to Adjutant of the team, Guyanese-based USA shooter Sigmund Douglas, he is happy with the response to the request by all towards producing the jacket.

“I would like, on behalf of the team, to thank all those companies and individuals that have contributed to this project. The team would strive to do their best in the competition which would be tough but we will persevere.”

The companies contributing are Industrial Safety Supplies Inc., Crown Mining Supply and Concept Innovation Security Inc. The individuals are Mahendra Persaud, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ret’d) Paul Slowe, president of the WIFBSC Major (ret’d) D. John Nelson JP, Norris Gomez, David Dummont, Lindley Scott, Carl Reid, Nelson Simmons, Wilbur, along with the New York-based trio of, David Lam, Lamart Williams and Abraham Araya.

Guyanese Lennox Braithwaite will perform duties as captain of the team. He, along with John Fraser (Guyanese/USA based), Anderson Perry (Antigua & Barbuda), Rev. Olsen Daniels (Antigua & Barbuda) and Douglas would be arriving in the UK next Wednesday while another Guyanese, Dylan Fields, would be departing today.

Perry and Daniels would be making their respective debut at Bisley. Already in England are Trinidad and Tobago duo of Norris Gomez and Michael Perez (drafted in last week), as well as the UK-based pair of Chalkie White (St Kitts & Nevis) and Caroline Gomez (Trinidad and Tobago).