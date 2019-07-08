Pooran, Allen and Thomas offered central contracts by CWI

..Ambris,Bishoo and Nurse among six players to lose contracts

FABIAN Allen, Nicholas Pooran and Oshane Thomas have been awarded central contracts by Cricket West Indies who have increased the number of all-format contracts awarded to West Indies men and also expanded the list of centrally-contracted West Indies women’s players for the 2019-20 season.

However, no new contracts were offered to Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Miguel Cummins, Ashley Nurse, Kieran Powell, and Raymon Reifer.

The number of all-format contracts on the men’s side has now increased from four to seven with Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul joining Test and One-Day International captain Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph and Kemar Roach on the list.

Nineteen men have been retained for the upcoming contract year which runs from July 1 this year to June 30 next year, including first-timers Allen, Pooran and Thomas, all members of the West Indies squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England & Wales, along with left-handed opener John Campbell.

Fifteen women – an increase of three – have also earned central contracts to run for the same period, including veteran all-rounder Stacy-Ann King, fellow left-hander Kycia Knight and newcomers Shabika Gajnabi, Shawnisha Hector, Chinelle Henry, Natasha McLean and Karishma Ramharack.

“We believe the 2019-20 contract list provides us with a multi-talented group of players who can represent West Indies men and women across all formats over the contract period,” said interim Chairman of the CWI Selection Panel, Robert Haynes.

“We believe the mix of players selected are important for the development of our teams going forward and we have looked to award contracts to players who have shown commitment and performance during the past year.”

Contracts were offered to players who have achieved consistent performances for the West Indies throughout the evaluation period of April 1 last year to March 31 this year, and players who the Selection Panel believes will feature in the squads for all matches in the respective formats over the next contract year.

CWI Board policy allows up to 22 contracts to be offered each contract year to West Indies men’s players, so the Selection Panel may decide to offer additional central contracts throughout the year.

CWI director of cricket Jimmy Adams said verbal offers had been made to all players, and contracts will be issued in the next few weeks, as soon as CWI has concluded a new four-year Memorandum of Understanding with the West Indies Players Association.

“To assist in our drive of towards a new fitness and conditioning culture, the CWI board of directors has approved our recommendation that the award of all new West Indies men’s contracts this year will be conditional on each player achieving a minimum standard of fitness,” he said.

“This new policy will also be introduced to all men’s regional franchise contracts and West Indies Women’s contracts next year for the 2020-21 season.”

This is the third year that CWI will award central contracts to West Indies men under three different categories.

All-format contracts are awarded to players expected to feature in Tests, ODIs and T20Is during the coming year. Red-ball contracts are given to players who predominantly play Test cricket and white-ball contracts are awarded to players who predominantly play ODIs and T20Is.

The full list of contracted players are:

All-Format Contracts: Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach.

Red-Ball Contracts: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Jomel Warrican.

White-Ball Contracts: Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Oshane Thomas.

New players offered contracts for 2019-20

Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, John Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Oshane Thomas, Jomel Warrican.

Players no longer on contracts

Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Miguel Cummins, Ashley Nurse, Kieran Powell, Raymon Reifer

WEST INDIES WOMEN CENTRALLY-CONTRACTED PLAYERS 2019-20

Players who retained contracts: Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor.

New players offered contracts for 2019-20: Shabika Gajnabi, Shawnisha Hector, Chinelle Henry, Stacy-Ann King, Kycia Knight, Natasha McLean, Karishma Ramharack.

Players no longer on contracts:

Merissa Aguilleira, Reniece Boyce, Anisa Mohammed, Akeira Peters.