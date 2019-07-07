Hislop among several calling (TTFA) John-Williams to resign

CMC – ESPN commentator and former Trinidad and Tobago goalkeeper Shaka Hislop is among several former players who are calling for president of the T&T Football Association (TTFA) David John-Williams to resign.

Another former goalie Kelvin Jack and former women’s team captain Maylee Attin-Johnson have also asked John-Williams, who was elected president in 2015, to step down.

All three issued public addresses, which were relayed during a media conference called by presidents of regional football associations, ordinary TTFA members and various other stakeholders in the local game, at the Hotel Normandie, St Ann’s,

The trio criticized John-Williams’ authoritative leadership style.

“I’d like to add to the voices of disapproval (at) the way in which football has been progressing of late. There seems to be a dictatorial approach to all things concerning decisions made; total disregard for voices and opinions of those who were elected and appointed into positions within our TTFA board and supporting administration,” Hislop said.

“I also take this opportunity to say (that) ‘We are building a home of football’ is not a long-term plan. ‘We are building a home of football’ is not an excuse for a lack of transparency. ‘We are building a home of football’ does not disguise our poor performances on the pitch or, quite frankly, off the pitch.”

In a statement, the outspoken Jack referred to TTFA’s football programme as “a laughing stock among our rivals”.

“There are moments when change must be pursued and that time is now. David John-Williams’ continued ineptitude is having a negative effect that has debilitated football in TT.

“Our young players need the correct environment to improve and to grow. The current TTFA leadership is incapable of providing such,” Jack said.

Attin-Johnson, who has often been critical of John-Williams, blamed him and the administration for depriving the next generation of players “their dreams and opportunities”.

“It is extremely imperative that the person/persons given the responsibility to run football in our country has the ability, aptitude, experience, knowledge and humility to properly execute this responsibility to improve the inefficiencies plaguing our football.

“In the past, football in our country has experienced difficult times, but never as woeful and disastrous as the present. This current administration has taken our football beyond the depths of despair. Its members have acted in ways that have undermined and destroyed the bedrock of the sport in our country,” Attin-Johnson maintained.