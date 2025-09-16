National scale implementation of E-IDs to commence in two weeks – President Ali

Within two weeks’ time, Guyana will begin the large-scale implementation and distribution of the electronic identification system, President Dr. Irfaan Ali has said.

“The program will complete the following objectives: provide every citizen with a secure tap-proof digital identity card, enable trusted digital verification for government and private sector services,” the President said during a Tuesday news conference.

The President also assured that there will be public awareness and education as the government looks to roll out the initiative.

Dr. Ali was the first to receive his E-ID back in August.

The biometric cards will not only offer citizens preferential treatment in certain areas but will also strengthen border control by monitoring who is entering the country.

The cards will be important for daily transactions, including opening bank accounts, and are a critical part of Guyana’s wider digital transformation agenda.

Already, the government has begun the rollout of several innovative technology initiatives aimed at improving access to basic services, which has seen the country heading into a new era with several digital and artificial intelligence-led platforms aimed at improving access to government services and enhancing security.