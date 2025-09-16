News Archives
Series of projects to be rolled out to create smart-grid, improve power delivery —President Ali announces
GPL

To improve the delivery of sustainable and reliable electricity, the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) will be rolling out a series of projects to modernise the country’s electricity infrastructure.

This was announced by President Dr. Irfaan Ali during a Tuesday afternoon news conference at the Office of the President.

These projects will include building a smart grid, including the construction of transmission and distribution lines.

There will also be investments in substations and the upgrading of similar infrastructure.

In addition to this, the President revealed that GPL is in the process of finalising investments for smart meters, automated equipment to enhance efficiency and reliability.

“All of this is not only to enhance quality, but to reduce line losses, to reduce leakages in the system, and to enhance efficiency and reliability of the system itself, “the President said.
The Head of State is currently delving into the People’s Progressive Party/Civic’s aggressive and ambitious agenda for the transformation of Guyana.

