Active plan underway to transform, position Georgetown as one of the ‘finest capitals in the world’

–President Ali announces, launches national urban plan

Outlining a clearly defined strategy to transform Guyana’s capital city, Georgetown, President Dr. Irfaan Ali has announced the launch of ‘Rescue Georgetown, ’ a city revival plan for sustainable urban development.

During a press conference on Tuesday, President Ali began by acknowledging the city’s longstanding challenges, including mismanagement and inefficiency, and declared that the current state of affairs could “no longer be tolerated.”

He announced the launch of a comprehensive city revival plan, developed with the support of the Kings Foundation, aimed at restoring Georgetown’s status as a source of national pride.

Over the past five years, the People’s Progressive Party Civic government has invested billions of dollars in infrastructure projects across the city, including upgrades to drainage systems, roads, and public spaces.

These efforts, President Ali said, are part of a broader national strategy for sustainable urban development, with Georgetown as the focal point.

Key initiatives include the development of recreational spaces, the enhancement of architectural heritage sites, and the integration of biodiversity into the urban landscape.

The President highlighted the planned rehabilitation of the historic Transport building and train station, transforming it into a museum and training centre, as well as immediate work on the Stabroek waterfront and improvements to markets and shopping areas.

The government’s vision for Georgetown is rooted in the city’s identity as the “Garden City,” with a focus on green infrastructure, climate resilience, and the celebration of cultural heritage.

The First Lady’s efforts to beautify both urban and rural areas were also recognised as part of this movement.

President Ali highlighted the importance of public education and behavioural change, noting that new educational programs will help citizens and visitors appreciate the city’s history and contribute to its upkeep.

The urban framework plan identifies priorities such as sustainable growth, improved housing and transport, heritage protection, sanitation, and climate resilience.

Collaboration will be key to the city’s transformation, with the private sector, city council, and various government ministries all playing critical roles.

President Ali reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to making Georgetown “one of the finest capital cities in the world,” with plans for further development in surrounding areas and a focus on low-carbon, sustainable growth.

This marks the beginning of what President Ali described as an “aggressive” phase in rescuing and rebuilding Georgetown, setting the stage for a new era in the city’s history.