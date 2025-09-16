Griffith condemns Maduro regime’s attempt to paint Trinidad, Guyana as aggressors

–points to Venezuela’s history of provocations, disregard for international law

Former Trinidad and Tobago Police Commissioner, Gary Griffith, has dismissed attempts by the Venezuelan government to destabilise the Caribbean region and violate international laws.

Griffith, who made comments on several social media platforms, criticised the Nicolás Maduro regime for its aggressive actions towards Guyana and the twin island state, highlighting the migration crisis, drug trafficking, and illegal activities that have strained resources and security there.

“This is a clear situation for years of being the aggressor and now trying to play victim. It is Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana are the ones under threat, not Venezuela,” Griffith said.

His comments come after United States President Donald Trump announced yesterday that a second vessel, believed to be transporting narcotics leaving Venezuela, was targeted and struck by the US military, killing at least three on board.

Reports from various press engagements and statements by Venezuelan military officials have been circulating, with President Maduro and Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino López making remarks that appear to insinuate threats aimed at destabilising Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago.

“The warning issued recently by Venezuela’s defence minister against Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana is as dangerous as it is ironic. For years, it has not been Trinidad and Tobago or Guyana threatening Venezuela. In fact, it has been the other way around, where the Maduro regime- their actions have destabilised our regions and threatened both Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana in recent times,” Griffith countered, highlighting Venezuela’s continuous violation of international law, citing incidents like the Essequibo aggression and illegal incursions into Trinidad and Tobago’s waters.

On March 1, 2025, a Venezuelan Coast Guard ship entered Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) near oil production equipment, specifically close to the FPSO PROSPERITY.

The Venezuelan vessel claimed the area was “disputed international waters” and made threatening radio communications to FPSOs operating there. This incursion was a serious breach of international law and heightened regional tensions.

The incident drew widespread condemnation from the international community, including the Organization of American States (OAS), CARICOM, the United States, France, and other partners.

Those partners have reaffirmed their support for Guyana’s sovereignty and condemned Venezuela’s actions as illegal and provocative.

The US warned of consequences for Venezuela if provocations continued.

Griffith strongly condemned Venezuela’s false accusations and inflammatory rhetoric, emphasising the need for diplomacy and regional cooperation to maintain peace.

He also criticised irresponsible comments from unqualified individuals, advocating for statesmanship and dialogue to address the situation.