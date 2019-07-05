Valvoline continues Nathan Rahaman sponsorship

… Georgetown Grand Prix on today

POPULAR Lubricant brand Valvoline has continued its backing of Nathan Rahaman for today’s GT Motorsports Grand Prix round two.

At a presentation earlier this week, Rahaman received sponsorship from the brand’s local supplier, Sankar’s Auto Works.

Rahaman said, “(I am) very appreciative. Valvoline has been a sponsor for three generations in the family and I am happy to be driving with tts name alongside,” he stated.

E-Networks, Altitude Bar and Grill, and Atlantic Marine Supplies are his other sponsors.

Nathan will be joined by Jeremy Ten-Pow, Rayden Persaud, Paige Mendonca and Zachary Persaud.

Meanwhile, the top X30 junior overall winner this year will get a fully sponsored drive during the 1st weekend of January at the AMR Motorplex Karting Challenge in Homestead, Florida.

The package will include kart, airfare and hotel for the competitor at the Motul-sponsored event.

After the first round, Nathan Rahaman (61 points) holds a slim lead over Zachary Persaud (60) with Rayden Persaud (50) in third.

Meanwhile July 6 has been confirmed as the date for the second round of the GT Motorsports Championships.

The X30 senior class is being led by Stephen Nobrega with 50 points, ahead of Zachary Boodram (30) and Elan Rahaman (18).

The 60cc Kids Cup has Justin Ten-Pow (77 points) leading Nicholas Sawh (54) and Ben Phang (45).

Kristian Jeffrey leads the Easy Cup super with 70 points ahead of Stefan Jeffrey (61).

At the rookie end of the Easy Cup, Naresh Alves leads with 75, Ackeem Thomas has 48 and Luis Kumar has 45.

Action gets going from 16:00hrs with qualifying and admission is free.