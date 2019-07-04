Victim succumbs following chopping incident at Moruca

One of two sisters , who sustained severe chop wounds at the hands of her deranged brother at Waramuri Mission, Moruca on Thursday, succumbed to her injuries this morning.

Reports are that Cynthia Cozier died while receiving treatment at the Suddie Hospital while her sister , Beverly Cozier remains hospitalized in a critical condition. The woman’s baby was also injured during the attack but it is unclear what is the severity of the child’s injuries.

Cynthia was a mother of two and reports are that she was holding her baby when her brother launched the brutal attack at their home at Mariabo Creek at Waramuri.The man reportedly cornered his siblings.The woman’s other child managed to hide from the assailant and reports are that Cynthia was chopped to her neck.

Police are investigating the incident.