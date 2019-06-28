GUYOIL lowers the price of gas

The Guyana Oil Company (GUYOIL)has announced a reduction in gas prices which the company said is as a result of lower acquisition costs.

According to a release from GUYOIL, gasolene has been reduced by $10.00 per litre while Gasoil (LSD) has been reduced by $14.00 per litre.

The retail prices for Super95 gasoline has dropped from $224 to $214 per liter while Gasoil(LSD) has dropped from $217 to $203 per liter .

For wholesale customers, the Super 95 gasoline has dropped from $214 to $204 per liter while Gasoil(LSD) has dropped from $207 to $193 per liter.

“GUYOIL is always cognizant of its role in the Guyana economy and continuously strive to ensure that quality petroleum products are provided at excellent prices.Our vast network of Service Stations will continue to ensure that our quality products are made available to you our valued customers along the entire coastland all the way to Lethem,” the company said.

The company said that it looks forward the public’s continued support even as it continues to pursue our Motto of “Excellence In Service”.