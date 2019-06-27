Dear Editor

In Guyana corruption is a good word to start a conversation with or even better to crank up an argument. Recent reports in the media alleged that whistle-blowers in the Guyana Police Force stationed at Berbice have surfaced with allegations of corrupt and unethical practices by senior and other members of the GPF. Let me be pellucid. I do not have any evidence that there are In fact whistle-blowers and if they exist, how credible they are. The Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating. I hold no brief for anyone. What I am about to posit are my private views. They do not represent the views of any group of persons or organisation I am associated with. I have an abiding interest in law enforcement. Hence, my regular letters to the editor. In this missive I will briefly express some views on corruption and unethical behaviour as it relates to law enforcement.

The key elements of corrupt behaviour are that the conduct is prohibited by law or rule, involves misuse of position and involves a reward or personal gain for the officer.

According to Rothlein (2000), “Corruption is a corrosive element that will spread like rust if it is not contained and eliminated. Addressing unethical behaviour and corruption has become a top priority and major challenge for police administration.

The causes of corruption are complex. Many factors can contribute to corruption, including greed; personal motivators such as ego, sex, or the exercise of power; tolerance of the behaviour of the community; socialisation from peers and/or the organisation; inadequate supervision and monitoring of behaviour; lack of clear accountability of employees’ behaviour; and no real threat to discipline or sanctions.”

Corruption takes on many forms. Something seemingly insignificant can put an officer on a slippery slope, leading to major crime. Research repeatedly confirms that most scandals starts with one employee doing relatively small unethical acts and grow to whatever level the leadership allows.

Quite often we hear the argument that there are just a few rogue elements, a couple of bad cops or some rotten apples that must be gotten rid of and everything will be okay. Trautman (2000) contends, “The ‘rotten apple’ theory that some administrators propose as the cause for their demise is usually more than a self-serving, superficial facade, intended to draw intention away from their own failures.” Swope (2001) believes, “It is the unethical breeding environment of the barrel that generates the major difficulties. It is the barrel, the culture of the police organisation that can cause the root-shaking scandals that periodically face some police organisations.

Swope also believes, “An officer’s behaviour is influenced more directly by the actions or lack of actions in response to ethical shortcomings of his superiors, than by the stated directives or written ethical code of an organisation.” Perry (2001) likewise suggests examining the barrel: “The ‘rotten apple’ theory won’t work any longer. Corrupt police officers are not natural-born criminals…. The task of corruption control is to examine the barrel, not just the apples; the organisation, not just the individuals in it, because corrupt police are made, nor born.”

A good starting point for promoting ethical behaviour and integrity is to eliminate the code of silence. The code of silence encourages people not to speak up when they see another officer doing something wrong. Fulton (2000) stresses: “police commanders must exemplify the honesty and integrity they seek in their subordinates.” In addition, “Ethical mentoring and role modeling should be consistent, frequent and visible.”

McCarthy (2000) suggests seven steps that can help to prevent unethical behaviour: (1) Recruit with care. (2) Establish appropriate policies and put them in writing. (3) Adopt a good employer evaluation process. (4) Make sure your sergeants share management values and philosophies. (5) Develop operational controls. (6) Perform regular anti-corruption inspections and audits and (7) Implement ethics and integrity training into every training activity.

Law enforcement organisations are similar to all other organisations. They constantly change. Some change occurs in a revolutionary manner, but most often it is evolutionary. Change involves alteration of attitudes and work behaviour as individuals, as team members and as members of the department. The police should concentrate heavily on their group of members who have the ability to create an organisational culture based on integrity: the sergeants and corporals. They may not be able to change the department but can change their squads; the junior officers and inspectors. They may not be able to change the department but they can change the large number of men under their control. Fast forward! At some point these junior officers, inspectors, sergeants and corporals will become the divisional and branch commanders where they will be able to change the department.

Clinton Conway