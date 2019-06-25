GECOM chair tenders resignation

Justice (re’t) James Patterson has tendered his resignation from the post of chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission(GECOM).

According to a release from the Ministry of the Presidency, President David Granger on Tuesday morning met the former Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Justice (Ret’d) James Patterson, who has since demitted office.

The President thanked Justice Patterson for his service over the past 20 months. The former GECOM Chair, who was appointed chair in October 2017, resigned on Monday June 24, 2019 thereby rendering that post vacant, the release said.

The decision by the former GECOM Chair to demit office is in keeping with the ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) that his appointment was “flawed” and thereby unconstitutional.

According to the release, the Government of Guyana reiterates its acceptance of the CCJ ruling in the case of Zulfikar Mustafa and the Attorney General of Guyana and the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission.