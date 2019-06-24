‘Till Ah Find A Place: Final Chapter for NCC

— with strong message that infidelity is disastrous

“TILL Ah Find A Place 4: The Final Chapter” promises to set the stage of the National Cultural Centre (NCC) ablaze with thrilling performances that speak to real-life scenarios that touch many lives.

H&T Theatre Arts Group will be staging the show, which was written by one of Guyana’s most celebrated playwrights, Ronald Hollingsworth, and co-produced and co-directed by accomplished dramatist/director/producer, Sheron Cadogan Taylor.

The production, which promises to be a hilarious comedy, will be put on at the NCC on June 29 and 30. “In other words, it is a must-see production,” Cadogan Taylor told the Buzz on Thursday.

The play features the infidelity of a husband whose secrets and lies come back to haunt him in ways he could not imagine. It also sheds light on the bond between mother and child and shows whether or not that bond could be broken, even after several years of being ripped apart.

The directors are working with a relatively small cast this time around that includes the talented Mark Luke-Edwards, Leon Cummings, Frederick Minty, Sonia Yarde, Le Tisha Da Silva, Paul Budnah, Shivina Demendonca, and Keisha Sam.

The production, which is a sequel to last year’s show, held under the theme “Childmother Childfathers”, sends a strong message about the consequences of promiscuity.

The previous show, about a married man who had an affair, ended with both women dumping him after finding out about each other, and last year’s show picked up from there, showing how the women had returned and both wanted to reclaim him. What’s more, both of them were pregnant!

While he tended to gravitate to his wife, the ‘sweet woman’, who genuinely loves him, was left out in the cold, so to speak, and was bitter, because she was just known as ‘the child mother’.

Cadogan Taylor told this publication that the message of the show was that if someone wants to be promiscuous, then they should be aware that there will be repercussions. “There are always repercussions, and you have to be prepared to deal with them. Sometimes these consequences are more than you can deal with, but you have no other choice than to face them,” she told ‘The Buzz’ at the time.

“So the show is sending the message: ‘Know what you want, and stick with the programme.’ Promiscuity never ends well,” Cadogan-Taylor said.

Cadogan-Taylor said a lot of preparation and work goes into pulling off a show of this kind. “But if you want a perfect show, then I guess you’ll put in the work.”

Although there are no long-term rewards in terms of finances in the arts field, Cadogan-Taylor had said she sticks with it because of her love for it. “At this point, I get to mentor young people; to instil discipline and help to make them better human beings,” she said.

Tickets for the show cost $1,500 and $2,000, and can be uplifted at the NCC, or from any member of the cast. “It’s full of laughs, even though it carries such a strong message. You’re going to enjoy it,” she said.