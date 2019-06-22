Bartica joins countrywide call for new registration

…scores picket GECOM office

By Gabriella Chapman

THE township of Bartica on Friday joined the countrywide calls for new registration before the conduct of the impending general elections.

On Friday, residents turned out in their numbers for a peaceful protest exercise in front of the Guyana Elections Commission office on First Street and Fifth Avenue, Bartica. The protest comes on the heels of the recent Caribbean Court of Justice ruling, declaring that the no-confidence motion against the government in Parliament last December was validly passed, and as such, elections should be called within 90 days.

However, it is the stance of the government and many other members of society, primarily the young people, that house-to-house registration must be conducted before elections can be held. Scores of people from Itaballi, Byderabo, Agatash, and Batavia, ranging from the ages of 18 to 40, all braved the weather and joined in with residents of the township to demand their democratic right to fair elections.

Leading the protest were several officials including Mayor Gifford Marshall, Regional Chairman Gordon Bradford and Holbert Knights. The protesters marched around in a circle with their placards held high, chanting, ‘credible registration for credible elections’, while others shouted ‘no registration, no elections’.

Marshall told the Guyana Chronicle that the people of Bartica believe in the principles of a democratic government. “We have seen firsthand, the fruits of democracy when local government elections were restored after 20 plus years. Bartica became a town, our infrastructure was significantly improved, and vital services are now available to the people. As a consequence, we stand firm and call for a clean voters’ list. A list that gives every eligible voter an opportunity to elect a government of their choice. Therefore, we are here today, demanding from GECOM, house-to-house registration, which will pave the way for credible elections. Credible registration, for credible elections,” Mayor said emphatically.

YOUTHS DISTRAUGHT

Speaking with some of the young protestors, they all expressed how distraught they would be if they are not able to vote at the next elections. One vocal 19-year-old young woman said that she believes it would be robbery to many young people, if elections are called without registration being conducted first. “I believe it would be total robbery to not be allowed to vote for the first time in my life. I am very much excited to cast my vote and contribute to the development of my country, and if registration does not occur, they are taking away my chances and my right as a young woman.”

The young woman said “I know there are many others like myself, who turned 18 since the last elections. They all would be deprived the opportunity to vote because our names will not be on that current list.”

Another youth, from the Byderabo village, said that this demand and protest movement is not a partisan one, but rather, it is a cry for every youth of the country and every eligible voter who may be deprived of the chance to vote.

“I’m out here today, not with any party affiliation, but just a young member of society, resident in Bartica, who was always looking forward to be old enough to give my vote. In May of 2015, I was 17 so I was not able to vote. Last week I turned 21, and being able to vote is what I was looking forward to. Now if elections are to be held without any registration happening, it means I will have to wait another five years to vote.

I am not here marching as a party member, but I am crying out as a youth, and speaking on behalf of other youths, that we need registration before any elections,” the young Byderabo resident said. Speaking with other residents who were not present at the protest, many of them voiced the same sentiment. Residents are prepared to continue their protests until directions are given to have the house-to-house registration conducted.

President David Granger, earlier this week, said it is now clear that the Guyanese people need certainty about the future and a way forward. “I want to outline a clear path. It is essential that we hold fair, free and credible elections. We cannot proceed on the current list of voters. It is outdated and corrupted. It may hold as many as 200,000 incorrect entries. What’s more, those who have reached the age of 18 years since the last election are not on it.”

According to the President, the Constitution entitles all citizens over the age of 18 the right to vote. “It is a democratic imperative that house-to-house registration be completed swiftly so we can have an election at the earliest opportunity. The Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission, Justice Patterson, has previously informed me that the Commission will be ready to hold elections in November 2019. This will be after the completion of house-to-house registration. I now await a recommendation for a specific date from GECOM and I will then issue a proclamation.”

He noted that the country will be heading to the polls and there is going to be a crucial choice for our citizens. “A choice to decide the future of our country and, most importantly, the future with regard to jobs, living standards, and education for our children,” President Granger said.

He alluded to the recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) report on Guyana in which the fund indicated that the government was on the right path in respect to management of Guyana’s oil resources. “Guyanese will be given the choice to elect a government they trust to continue on this path, to keep Guyana moving forward, to secure a better life for every family with the united APNU+AFC coalition, or risk our future by returning to the past,” the Guyanese leader said in his address.