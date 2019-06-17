One dead, several hospitalised from suspected food poisoning at Wakapoa

A resident of Wakapoa village in the Pomeroon River died today after consuming cassava while other members of her household, who also ate the staple, are currently hospitalised in the city.

Dead is Selena Thomas , said to be 38. Her father is in a critical condition, while her husband, her father-in-law and her brother are said to be hospitalised and their conditions have been listed as stable.

Sources at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) have confirmed that the hospital is monitoring several cases there.

Reports are that Richard Thomas visited the Health Centre at Wakapoa last week after complaining of feeling unwell and he was immediately transferred to the Suddie Public Hospital on the Essequibo Coast for treatment.

Information revealed that Thomas’ wife,Selena, also fell ill and her conditioned deteriorated over the weekend.The woman died around midday today, a relative confirmed.

Reports are that the members of the family fell ill after eating the cassava that was produced from their farm and doctors surmised that the produce may have been contaminated. A relative of the family told the Guyana Chronicle that several pets , including dogs, also died after eating the produce.

According to Toshoa of Wakapoa, Howard Cornelius, the family visited the Health Centre at the village and the doctor referred them to Suddie and subsequently the GPHC because of their conditions.

Cornelius said that reports in the community suggest that the family was suffering from leptospirosis but he noted that persons in the area believe that the family fell sick after consuming the cassava that was planted with a high dosage of a particular weedicide.

Regional Health Officer of the Pomeroon-Supenaam, Afarah Khan told the Guyana Chronicle that an investigation has been launched into the incident.Khan said that officers were sent from Region Two into the community to investigate the matter.

(Indrawattie Natram)