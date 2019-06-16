Khan, Shaw and Bhagwandin take Survival Supermarket Pre-Fathers’ Day Golf Classic

KASSIM ‘Sugar’ Khan, Mahendra ‘Rommel’ Bhagwandin, and Aasrodeen ‘Tackie’ Shaw defied the opposition to emerge winners in the various flights of the Survival Supermarket Chain Pre-Fathers’ Day Golf Classic

In the 20 – 28 Flight, ‘Rommel’ who has not been in the Winners Row for a few months, commented “From Tee to Green, my game was solid; I ensured that I didn’t get in the rough, because that would have been very detrimental under these weather conditions; that was the success of my game today [Saturday].”

He placed way ahead of all the other golfers, returning the best net score for his Flight and the whole tournament. Winners were: Rommel Bhagwandin (66/21) – 1st; Apostle Balgobin Ragnauth (74/21) – 2nd. Dr Philbert London (Pope Emmanuel) came in 3rd with 79/24.

In the 11 – 19 Flight, veteran Club Treasurer ‘Tackie’ Shaw outdid former PRO, William Walker, to emerge champ in the Flight. Tackie indicated that he “chipped and putted very well today”, while William, who has been shy of winning for several months, gleefully stated “every dog has his day!”

Winners were Tackie Shaw (67/16) – 1st, and William Walker (68/13) – 2nd. Other notable scores were offered by Satrohan Tiwari (72/15), Shanella Webster-London (73/15), and Mahendranauth Tewari (77/14).

In the 0 – 10 Flight, regular winners– ‘Sugar’ Khan and ‘Pat’ Prashad– tied for 1st place but Kassim, who contended that “Quality performance, which I normally deliver, made me stand out today” pipped Pat on the countback of the back nine.

Winners were ‘Sugar’ Khan (73/9) – 1st and ‘Pat’ Prashad (73/9) – 2nd. Close contention came from Alfred Mentore (74/10), Mike Mangal (76/10), and Club President Aleem Hussain (77/9).

The Nearest-to-the-pin prize was won by Troy Cadogan, while amusingly, the Longest Drive was won by Dr Joaan Deo, who, while her drive was not the biggest, she managed to keep her ball on the Fairway, while the other better drives sent their balls into the Rough.