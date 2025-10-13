New transmission to soon be installed along East Coast Railway Embankment

PILE driving has begun along the East Coast of Demerara, to install new 69 kv transmission lines that will replace the old network and improve electricity reliability, President Dr. Irfaan Ali revealed on Sunday afternoon.

These works are a part of the ongoing US$192M Railway Embankment Road project.

President Ali had recently visited several work sites along the corridor where several sections of the road are nearing completion, including a new bridge across the Hope Canal.

Once completed, this bridge will connect to the larger four-lane road stretching from Mahaica to Sheriff Street, which President Ali said is 77 per cent complete. The new Hope Bridge now carries four lanes, complementing the existing two-lane structure, giving a combined six-lane crossing that will still be in use.

The completion of the project is expected by October 30, but the Head of State had acknowledged that the main challenges impeding its progress are the relocation of the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) transmission lines.

The relocation of utilities is being paired with major upgrades to the power system, ensuring that new developments along the east coast corridor are fully integrated into the grid. These include the Enmore industrial zone, the LBI commercial/light industrial hub, and surrounding housing schemes.



The President revealed, too, that almost all lanes from Mahaica to Good Hope have been surfaced, with only the utility-occupied sections left to be done.

President Ali further assured residents that concerns over access to their yards have been resolved, with new entrances already rebuilt.



In December 2022, the government and the People’s Republic of China signed a framework concessional loan agreement for us$192 million to finance Phase 11 of the East Coast Road project.

Works are being executed by China Railway First Group Company Limited (CRFG).

Once completed, the project is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion along the East Coast corridor, improving travel times and road safety for thousands of commuters.



The project forms Phase Two of the Annandale to Mahaica, and Sheriff Street to Orange Nassau initiative, and measures approximately 30.8 kilometres in length, with an additional 5.3 kilometres allocated for the upgrade and widening of the Belfield to Orange Nassau (Mahaica) Public Road.



The works include upgrading Sheriff Street to Enmore from two lanes to four, covering 18.24 kilometres. New construction will take place from Enmore to Mahaica, a section that spans 7.73 kilometres.



The project also involves the construction and widening of 76 bridges and 42 culverts, along with the installation of 28.32 kilometres of concrete drains on both sides of the roadway.