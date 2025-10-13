ANUG Chairman resigns

-cites personal reasons, desire to focus on ‘other’ commitments

THE following is the full statement issued by A New and United Guyana’s (ANUG) General Secretary Jonathan Subrian on Sunday, regarding the resignation of Dr. Mark France, the party’s Chairman:

“The Executive Committee of A New and United Guyana (ANUG) today announced the resignation of its

Chairman, Dr Mark France, effective immediately. Dr France has stepped down due to personal reasons and a desire to focus on other commitments.

“In the recent past, Dr France served as ANUG’s Chairman and his second stint, as Chairman, commenced in December 2024. Dr. France has been a pivotal figure in shaping ANUG’s direction and contributing to

Guyana’s political landscape.

“In his resignation statement, Dr. France expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve. ‘It has been a profound honour to serve as Chairman of ANUG and to work alongside so many dedicated patriots who believe in a better future for all Guyanese. While I am resigning from my executive role, my belief in the core principles of ANUG remains steadfast. I will continue to support the party’s mission in other capacities and wish the Executive Committee every success in the future.’

“The Executive Committee of ANUG has accepted Dr. France’s resignation with sincere regret and deep

appreciation for his immense contributions.

“On behalf of the entire ANUG family, I extend our heartfelt thanks to Dr. France for his visionary leadership, unwavering dedication, and invaluable service, and respect his decision to pursue other endeavours at this time.

“We are also grateful that Dr. France has not resigned his membership in ANUG but will remain a supporter as we move forward.

“ANUG assures its members and the public that an orderly transition process is underway. The Executive

Committee will convene to appoint an interim Chairman and other executive roles in accordance with its

constitution, with a permanent election to follow at the next appropriate party congress.

“ANUG remains committed to its mission of promoting unity, transparency, and equitable development for all citizens of Guyana. “