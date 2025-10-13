Four-lane Stanleytown bridge to be completed by mid-December

CONSTRUCTION works for the expansion of the Stanleytown bridge along the West Bank of Demerara corridor into a four-lane modern concrete structure will be completed by the second week of December.

This is according to the head of GAICO Construction and General Services, Komal Singh, who in the wee hours of Sunday morning provided an update to President, Dr Irfaan Ali during a site visit.

“I am here with the contractor. I have said to him we need to double up our efforts, we have to work 24 hours, seven days per week to ensure we get this bridge completed. There were some difficulties in moving some of the utilities and I am here tonight,” President Ali said.

While works are ongoing, the old infrastructure will remain in place for commuters. Though there has been some inconvenience, President Ali assured that the contractors will implement an additional shift to ensure works are completed.

Currently, contractors are working from 04:00hrs to 22:00hrs daily.

Meanwhile, Singh noted that in addition to the Stanleytown bridge, two other bridges are under construction and this is in addition to road works which will enhance traffic flow in the area.

“Currently, we need to build three bridges to satisfy the demand here. Two bridges are in process right now. This entire project, these bridge projects are expected to be completed by the second week of December.”

Singh noted that several major components of the work have already been completed.

“We already have all the precast slabs, all concrete bridges. Those slabs are already prepared. We just need to get the piles into position. Put on all the caps and then rest the slabs on top of it.”

The $3 billion project will also include the rehabilitation of five kilometres of road and the construction of 3.5 kilometres of drainage systems.

The project will require adjustments from key utility providers such as Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) in the relocation of pipelines, leading to temporary water disruptions.

Also, the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) will re-route electrical lines, causing short-term outages while the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) will work to ensure that drainage systems remain functional during construction.