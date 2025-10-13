24/7 drone monitoring, early warning systems for traffic control

–President Ali announces, reads riot act to East Bank road contractors following recent congestion

PRESIDENT Dr Irfaan Ali on Sunday read the riot act to contractors and the consultant of the ongoing East Bank Demerara road expansion project.

This came after crippling traffic congestion was reported along the corridor due to poor management of the project last week.

The Head of State met with officials of the Ministry of Public Works, the Guyana Police Force and the Coast Guard, along with the contractor China Road & Bridge Corporation, and the consultant Sheladia Associates Inc.

“It is clear to me that enough effort is not placed in contract management and the workflow plan, and as a result, you are causing tremendous hardship on the people who are using this road,” he told the stakeholders gathered at State House, Georgetown.

Last week it was reported that several persons travelling out of Guyana opted to walking from Land of Canaan along the East Bank of Demerara corridor to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) due a crippling buildup of traffic caused by ongoing roadwork at Soesdyke.

To avoid a reoccurrence, President Ali instructed Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken to establish a permanent presence along the corridor, utilising a containerised control system that will manage traffic and identify violations.

Specific measures proposed included establishing a permanent traffic management system with drone support, deploying technology for 24/7 monitoring, and implementing an early warning system to handle congestion and unforeseen circumstances.

“The role of the police is to maintain the discipline, so we avoid the type of challenges. So we are putting a system in place. There must be a daily work plan discussed with the traffic control team,” the President asserted, adding:

“All the trucks that are breaking the rules, all the trucks that are breaking the laws, forming three lanes and four lanes, you have to charge the drivers.”

LIQUIDATED DAMAGES

Meanwhile, the President asserted that liquidated damages will be applied to all parties involved if the project is not accelerated.

He further emphasised the need for comprehensive project management, including a clear workflow plan, increased machinery and workforce, and better coordination among stakeholders, including contractors, consultants, and police.

“I was there one morning, two-thirty in the morning, and hardly anyone was working. For this project to be completed and for less disruption to the commuters, you have to put the people in during the night, increase your machinery, and increase your workforce. I said this more than once,” he said.

The contractor and consultant will submit a revised work plan within 24 hours.

Works this year began on a section of the US$75.8 million project, funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), which is divided into three sections to help minimise disruption and keep construction on schedule.

While the current contract involves upgrading the road to two lanes, during a consultation in May, it was revealed that the government is exploring the option of expanding the corridor to four lanes from the Timehri Police Station to the Soesdyke Junction. This would require full use of the 80-foot government reserve.