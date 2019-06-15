Safety was severely compromised

Dear Editor,

THE horrific recent electrocutions give rise to more questions, chief among them:

• Were the installation teams being overseen/supervised by the contracted company on site, or were they left to their own devices?

• Shouldn’t electricity have been switched off to the area, thereby allowing work to be carried out in a safe and secure manner?

• Shouldn’t companies engaged in this type of work have mandatory workers’ compensation/insurance? The time is opportune to make this requirement mandatory in the award of contracts of this nature.

Further, from all accounts, it was alleged that a crane was mounted on a canter truck to be used in the execution of the work. If this is indeed so, then it is a matter of concern as to whether the crane was properly secured for work to be carried out in a safe manner. Also, the allegation that one of the deceased men had wire around his neck is deeply troubling. Editor, coupled with the above, the allegation that employees were not clad in safety and protective wear/gear gives thought, from all appearances, to the speculation that safety was not paramount and was severely compromised. It is disheartening that days after, no statement from the contracted company has been forthcoming. My condolences to the grieving families, and a full and speedy recovery to those injured.

Regards,

Shamshun Mohamed