Teen travelling on skidder crushed to death

A 15-year-old was crushed to death on Sunday, after he lost balance on a Skidder he was travelling on while exiting the backdams of Region 10, (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice).

Dead is Delroy Welchman. The body is currently at the Kwakwani Burial Ground on ice, awaiting autopsy.

Welchman, a labourer, was travelling with his two colleagues after delivering their last trip of lumber on a truck.

The trio decided to use the skidder to exit the backdams and on the way out, the skidder hit a bump downhill and the teenager who was standing on the left side lost his footing and fell between the wheels.

The driver immediately stopped but the skidder already ran over Welchman’s body.

His two colleagues rushed him to the Kwakwani Hospital using a lorry and he was pronounced dead on arrival at 21:00hrs Sunday night.

The body was examined and it was observed that it had bruises to both sides of the temples, swelling to face and eyelid, bruise to left forearm, bruises to the upper left side of back.

His colleagues were taken into police custody at the Kwakwani Police Station as investigations continue.