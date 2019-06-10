Sheltez Tennis Club completes successful tournament

THE Sheltez Tennis Club and national coach Shelly Daly recently completed a successful Junior Independence tournament.

The tournament had featured four categories Under-10, U-12, U-14 and U-18. The U-10 category was included after a two-year break while the U-14 category was played for the first time at international level.

There were 45 participants from Guyana and Suriname. The U-10 and U-18 categories were played from May 4 to 11 at the National Racquet Centre and Le Resouvenir Tennis Club while U-12 and U-14 categories were played at Le Resouvenir Tennis Club and GBTI tennis courts.

The tournament was played on round-robin and knock-out formats. Results are as follows:

U-10 Boys – Nathan DeNobrega and Atlav Ahamad.

U-10 Girls – Kayesha Harding and Nakisha Williams.

U-12 Boys – Iyaaz Posse and Jair Akaamba.

U-12 Girls – Paula Kalekyezi and Menikshi Jaikisson.

U-14 Boys – Vadeanand Resaul and Jeremiah Kalekyezi.

U-18 Boys – Viraj Sharma and Joshua Kalekyezi.

U-18 Girls – Afruica Gentle and Kalyca Fraser.

In the consolation category Bruce Chan won ahead of Aarush Moorjani in the U-12 Boys category while Vincent Akaamba won from Anish Sharma in the Boys U-14 category.

Meanwhile, Sheltez Tennis Club and GLTA would like to extend sincere gratitude to GBTI for the use of its facilities, Blue Life Water for providing water throughout the tournament, Homesafe Security, BK & Sons Poultry Farm, and parents.