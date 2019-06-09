Tiger Bay are Corona Fustal Champions

Tiger Bay emerged champions of the Corona Beer Fustal tournament when the dust settled on Saturday evening at the National Gymnasium.

Playing against Back Circle, the side edged their rivals in a thrilling see-saw encounter in front of a capacity crowd.

The tournament’s eventual Most Valuable Player [MVP] Deon Alfred, sealed the title for his side compliments of a first-half hat-trick in the sixth, seventh and 19th minute each.

Adding a goal in the 11th minute was Josiah Charles. For the loser, Golden Jaguar international Trayon Bobb amassed a double in the 15th and 24th minutes, while Stephon McLean scored in the 34th minute.

With the win, Tiger Bay walked away with $500,000 and the championship trophy. Alfred, for his showing throughout the event, walked away with a Hero Motorcycle.

On the other hand, Back Circle pocketed $250,000 and the corresponding accolade. Also, Future Stars defeated Bent Street 8-4 in the third-place play-off. William Europe recorded a hat-trick in the fifth, ninth and 40th minutes.

He was assisted by doubles from Keron Solomon in the 19th and 26th minutes and Jamal Cozier in the 34th and 38th minutes. Adding a goal in the 26th minute was Rondell Bowman.

For the loser, Sheldon Profit bagged a brace in the 24th and 36th minutes while Clive Nobrega and Adrian Aaron scored in the 16th and 17th minutes, respectively.

Future Stars defeated Bent Street 6-3. Due to the outcome, Future Stars walked away with $125,000 and a trophy, while Bent Street pocketed $75,000 and a trophy.