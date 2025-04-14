Gov’t committed to supporting children’s education, improving social services

– Dr Jagdeo says during community meeting at Pomona

Story and photo by Indrawattie Natram

GUYANA’S Vice-President and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, has assured residents of Pomona and surrounding communities that the government will continue to ease the financial burden on families by fully supporting their children’s education from nursery to university.

Speaking to a massive crowd at the Pomona Community Ground, Dr Jagdeo reaffirmed the government’s commitment to education, highlighting initiatives such as the “Because We Care” cash grant, which provides direct financial assistance to parents to help them support their children’s schooling. He also reminded the gathering of President, Dr Irfaan Ali’s announcement to help parents pay Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) examination fees.

“Our government will take care of your children’s education—from nursery to tertiary. That is our promise,” Dr Jagdeo said.

He emphasised the PPP/C’s inclusive approach to governance, noting that development has been delivered across the country regardless of political support. “We never discriminate. We work for everyone, everywhere,” he added, referencing the party’s consistent work in communities where they do not enjoy support.

Dr Jagdeo also shared that over $37 billion has been allocated to the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, enabling better support for vulnerable groups. Additionally, all Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) have received increased subventions to improve local services.

“We’re building capacity at the community level, so that services can reach people where they are,” he said, noting that the PPP/C’s work on the ground has created real opportunities across sectors.

He also said that the government has increased public assistance, ensuring that beneficiaries livelihoods will improve.

During the engagement, residents raised concerns about land issues, which were forwarded to the Ministry of Housing and Water. One contractor, who claimed he was owed payment since 2020, received immediate attention, with Dr Jagdeo promising to follow up.

The Vice-President concluded by encouraging residents to stay engaged and informed. “Don’t be misled. We are here, working with you and for you,” he said.

Dr Jagdeo also used the opportunity to highlight his party’s efforts to improve the livelihoods of residents by providing employment opportunities and implementing programmes. He also said this year an additional $100M will be invested to improve community grounds for recreational purposes.

Residents who raised the concerns about the reserve in Pomona Housing Scheme will soon receive intervention from the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission.

“We happy for him to listen to our concern. We raise it with the locals, but we are happy that the Vice-President came and listen to us,” Sharmalia Persaud said.

Other residents expressed gratitude to VP Jagdeo for listening to their concerns and committing to having them resolved.