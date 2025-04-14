‘We are servants to the people’

–President Ali reaffirms government’s commitment to improving lives, economic prosperity

-outlines plan for special committee to work with Tain residents, NDC, announces agricultural project targetting 200 single-mother households

DURING a spirited address to residents of Tain, Region Six, on Sunday, President Dr. Irfaan Ali reaffirmed the core values of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), describing it as a movement rooted in service and accountability.

“We are not a party of Lords; this is not a party that will ever support any individual or group playing Lord. We are a party of service; we are effective servants for the people, from the highest level to the lowest level. That is what makes us different,” he said.

He reaffirmed that his government remains deeply committed to improving the lives of all Guyanese through expanded investments in housing, infrastructure, education, and health services.

“We want to move things forward; we want to do better for you every day, and we cannot tolerate and condone anything that is different from this,” he said.

President Ali noted that a special committee will be formed to continue targetted consultations at the level of the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) to ensure that residents are regularly engaged, and any concerns that they may have are addressed in a timely manner.

The committee will also address power struggles within the NDC.

Selected members, President Ali noted, will begin their work as early as tomorrow, and must have reports completed no later than Friday.

“We must have a responsibility to the people of our communities, for the people of this country, and a part of that responsibility is not to fight for leadership; it’s to deliver leadership. It’s not to fight for power. That is what defines us.”

He further drew a contrast in the PPP/C policies to that of other political players who seek to only drive division.

“We must understand how important that philosophy is when we are determining policies and programmes for your children, for you.”

For example, the President highlighted the several housing schemes that are being developed or expanded, with upgraded roads, utilities, and public services accompanying the rollout.

“That is the legacy of the People’s Progressive Party, when a 30-year-old and a 25-year-old and a 22-year-old can own their own home, they will own their own land. These are the signs that energise me.”

The Head of State also announced plans for a special agriculture project in Tain, which will target 200 single mother-led households, providing them with several inputs such as shade house and black giants chicks.

Through business projects like egg production, honey production, and swine farming within three months, the aim is to create a source of income for women in the community.

President Ali further stressed the importance of not compartmentalising thinking and not allowing local grudges or petty differences to affect the community’s progress.

To this end, he reiterated the magnitude of regional investments being made in areas such as infrastructure and industrial projects, which contribute to the region’s wealth and prosperity.

“What we represent as a political entity is much larger than each of us. And this party is a party for all of Guyana. We were founded for all of Guyana, and we remain for all of Guyana.”

Dr. Ali called on residents to take note of the visible transformation in Region Six and to continue supporting initiatives that are driving meaningful changes in their lives.

“Your future is yours, but you have a responsibility in shaping and finding that future. You have a responsibility to your conscience and yourself and your family. Your children’s future is yours, but you have a responsibility in shaping and finding that future. You have a responsibility to your conscience and yourself and your family, your children,” President Ali said.