‘We Lift’ exceeds expectations in fifth year

-Human Services Minister applauds diversity of participating businesses

Story and photos by Faith Greene

ON Sunday, the curtains came down on what was said to be “the best” We Lift exhibition for women, hosted by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security.

Commencing on Friday, We Lift 5 saw more than the expected 350 women-owned businesses lining the walkway and poolside of the National Aquatic Centre, Liliendaal.

In its fifth year, the event was marked as a supportive ecosystem where women entrepreneurs (also called ‘mompreneurs’ throughout the exhibition) can confidently present their products and services, engage in meaningful dialogue, and explore collaborative avenues to amplify their creative and innovative potential.

We Lift stands as a testament to the Ministry of Human Services’ commitment to economic empowerment and gender equality, providing a vital stage for the burgeoning businesses led by women across various sectors.

Providing a general comment, Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr. Vindhya Persaud said that We Lift has grown significantly this year.

According to the minister, the businesses participating in We Lift 5 were diverse, capturing the niche markets out there.

She said, “What I saw this year, as compared to the previous year, more women are going into services. In the first few years, we had a lot of candle-making and soaps, but this year, we have a significant number of services.”

These services ranged from providing massages to janitorial services and décor.

The minister opined that for these women, this is a great opportunity to have visibility, have their brand known, and to network and link with other similar businesses.

“What I saw, which is quite novel, there was one of the businesses doing labeling, and she told me that everyone here pretty much bought her labeling machines, and they were able to have that kind of synergy that worked for them at We Lift,” Minister Persaud said.

The minister revealed that We Lift 5 is doing exactly what it intended to do. That is, allowing women to flourish together, lead, innovate, and create.

Simultaneously, Minister Persaud expressed heartfelt appreciation to the team that worked along with her to create a relaxed atmosphere for both participants and attendees of We Lift 5.

She also used the opportunity to urge Guyanese to attend future We Lift events, saying, “We Lift 5 has been a great success, and I want to encourage Guyanese, every time you see We Lift, come out and support because you’re supporting not only a woman, but her family and …a lot of mompreneurs. A lot of them are mothers, too.”

POSITIVE FEEDBACK

The Guyana Chronicle took the time to engage some of the business owners, and they provided some positive feedback about their experience at the event.

Phelicia Adams, who owns Flawless Crochet, was a first-time participant.

She said: “I didn’t know what to expect. I was nervous at first. Very nervous. But eventually, when I got here the first day, and I got to interact with people… people wanted to know about me and my business.”

According to her, the ‘expo’ is one that is “very beneficial for a lot of young women, as it gives them an opportunity to meet people, and gain advice on how to grow their business”.

Phelicia started doing crochet in 2017, and in 2019, she turned her skill into dollars by starting Flawless Crochet. Her business can be found on Instagram @flawlesscrochet_gy and facebook: Flawless Crochet.

Meanwhile, Diana Trotman, the owner of Enchanted Gardens Floral Arts, is a three-time participant.

She makes a variety of hair accessories such as hair bows, turbans, bandeaux, as well as earrings and a number of other accessories.

While there is no physical location, Enchanted Gardens can be found on all social media platforms by searching: enchantedgardens2016.

Trotman described this year’s event as one that is different from previous years.

Kids First Fund, although not a business, was also represented at We Lift 5. The charitable organisation was founded by Varshnie Singh.

Singh explained to this publication that her organisation helps to fund emergency medical treatment for children and adults. Such treatment includes open heart surgery. The organisation also feeds and cares for the homeless, as well as abused animals.

“So, our business here is promoting the local artisans like Balata Art from Region Nine. We have Wooden Art from Region 10. We have Healing Gemstone Jewellery from Guyana, and all over the world. So, basically, we’re selling these things to fund the work that we do,” she explained.

Further, Singh said that this year’s expo has been a “good” one, with lots of interests being expressed by patrons of the event.

Leisa Gibson, the owner of Leisa’s Salon and Beauty Supplies, explained that she manufactures hair and skin care products. Her business is located at Lot 6, Alexander Street, Kitty, opposite the Kitty Police Station.

According to the business owner, a highlight of We Lift 5 has been the networking opportunities.

“…because when you support a female, you support an entire village. So being able to network with other females, that’s so good,” she said.

Samathra Morgan, of By Devine Inspiration, told this publication that she was a first time participant at We Lift.

She said, “I got to tell you, it’s amazing the amount of interaction I’m getting with Guyanese folk. I love the Guyanese people, and they’re so fresh and inviting. I’m loving it.”

The 48-year-old woman said that her business involves events planning and décor rentals. “Whatever you want us to do, we can do it for you. You have your stuff, we come do it for you.