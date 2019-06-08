Roy’s 153 leads England to victory over Bangladesh

CARDIFF, Wales (Reuters) – England posted their highest World Cup total to overcome their Bangladesh hoodoo in style as they got back to winning ways with a crushing 106-run victory in Cardiff yesterday.

England had lost their last two World Cup matches against Bangladesh, including the defeat that knocked them out of the 2015 tournament, but they had no such trouble in blustery conditions in south Wales.

Jason Roy (153), who smashed the second highest World Cup score by an England batsman, and Jonny Bairstow (51) set England on their way, before Jos Buttler (64) took them past 300 and a late flurry from Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett ensured a record 386 for six.

In reply, pace bowler Jofra Archer struck early to remove Soumya Sarkar – the ball clipping the off stump before flying past the wicketkeeper all the way to the boundary without bouncing – before a run-a-ball century from Shakib Al Hasan helped Bangladesh recover.

But they were bowled out for 280 as tournament favourites England hit back from their surprise loss to Pakistan in convincing style.

“We knew that we would have to improve in order to win a tough game against Bangladesh,” England captain Eoin Morgan said. “And I think with the bat, in particular, we were outstanding.

“He (Roy) is very intimidating to play against when he does score runs.”

Roy and Bairstow put on the second-century opening partnership of this World Cup before Bairstow fell to a fine catch by Mehidy Hasan to make it 128-1 in the 20th over.

Roy was not to be deterred, reaching his ninth ODI hundred off 92 balls, before passing 150 with three successive sixes, only to fall the very next ball chasing another big hit.

“Jonny and I have been doing pretty well together over the last few years so we’ve got not too much to worry about,” man-of-the-match Roy said. “We’ll go out there and get the job done.”

Buttler, moved up the order as England kept attacking, slammed four sixes in his quick-fire 64, passing 50 from just 33 balls – the joint fastest half-century at this World Cup.

Morgan made 35 before being caught and Plunkett and Woakes then blasted 45 off the last 17 balls to help England post the seventh highest total in a World Cup.

Buttler did not come out to keep wicket due to injury as Bangladesh got off to a shaky start with the bat, with Sarkar being spectacularly clean-bowled by Archer with just eight runs on the board.

Shakib and Mushfiqur Rahim put on 107 for the third wicket before Mushfiqur fell six short of his 50, but Shakib’s eighth ODI century kept Bangladesh in with an outside chance.

Nonetheless, what would have been a World Cup record run chase eluded Bangladesh, as the innings lost momentum and England eased home.

“That total was too much; credit goes to England for the way they batted,” Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza said.

England now have two wins from three games and next take on the West Indies on Friday. Bangladesh have one victory from three and play Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

SCOREBOARD

ENGLAND innings

J. Roy c Mashrafe Mortaza b Mehidy Miraz 153

J. Bairstow c Mehidy Miraz b Mashrafe Mortaza 51

J. Root b Mohammad Saifuddin 21

J. Buttler c Soumya Sarkar b Mohammad Saifuddin 64

E. Morgan (c) c Soumya Sarkar b Mehidy Miraz 35

B. Stokes c Mashrafe Mortaza b Mustafizur Rahman 6

C. Woakes not out 18

L. Plunkett not out 27

Extras: (lb-3, nb-1, w-7) 11

Total: (6 wickets, 50 overs) 386

Fall of wickets: 1-128, 2-205, 3-235, 4-330, 5-340, 6-341.

Bowling: Shakib Al Hasan 10-0-71-0, Mashrafe Mortaza 10-0-68-1, Mohammad Saifuddin 9-0-78-2, Mustafizur Rahman 9-0-75-1, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 10-0-67-2, Mosaddek Hossain 2-0-24-0.

BANGLADESH innings (target: 387 runs from 50 overs)

Tamim Iqbal c Morgan b Wood 19

Soumya Sarkar b Archer 2

Shakib Al Hasan b Stokes 121

Mushfiqur Rahim c Roy b Plunkett 44

Mohammad Mithun c Bairstow b Rashid 0

Mahmudullah c Bairstow b Wood 28

Mosaddek Hossain c Archer b Stokes 26

Mohammad Saifuddin b Stokes 5

Mehidy Hasan Miraz c Bairstow b Archer 12

Mashrafe Mortaza not out 4

Mustafizur Rahman c Bairstow b Archer 0

Extras: (lb 9, w 10) 19

Total (all out; 48.5 overs) 280

Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-63, 3-169, 4-170, 5-219, 6-254, 7-261, 8-264, 9-280.

Bowling: Woakes 8-0-67-0, Archer 8.5-2-29-3, Plunkett 8-0-36-1, Wood 8-0-52-2, Rashid 10-0-64-1, Stokes 6-1-23-3.