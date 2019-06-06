Coulter-Nile sets World Cup record

NATHAN Coulter-Nile has pulled off one of the World Cup’s great ODI lower-order rearguards, setting a new Australian record in their clash with West Indies at Trent Bridge.

Having never scored over 64 in any form of cricket and with only five half-centuries to his name in first-class and List A cricket combined, Coulter-Nile unleashed a devastating knock to fire Australia to 288.

The fast-bowling all-rounder finished on 92 off 60 balls, belting four sixes and eight fours in a dazzling counter-attacking innings.

It was the highest ever score by an Australian batting at No. 8 or lower in an ODI and he finished just four runs short of breaking the overall record set by Chris Woakes with his unbeaten 95 against Sri Lanka in 2016.

Trevor Laughlin’s 74 was the previous highest score by an Australian batting at eight or below, a benchmark that has stood since December 1979.

It was only the second time in World Cup history a No. 8 has scored more than 70.

Coulter-Nile’s 102-run partnership with Steve Smith saved Australia’s blushes after they’d earlier slumped to 4-38.

They were 6-147 in the 31st over when he joined Steve Smith in the middle.

The Western Australian was nearly out off his second ball, but found his rhythm as he and Smith put on 102 in just 89 deliveries as the Windies bombarded their opponents with a volley of bouncers.

Coulter-Nile had jokingly declared the hook to be his only stroke on Saturday when asked if he was anticipating the Windies bowling short at the Australian tail.

And while he unveiled a full range of shots off both the front and back foot that belied his billing as a tail-ender, he did play the short ball with the ease of someone who’d grown on the bouncy pitches of Perth.

Coulter-Nile brought up Australia’s 200 with an exquisite leg-side flick for six off Andre Russell and needed just 41 balls to reach his fifty.

His union with Smith was ended when Sheldon Cottrell removed the Australian No. 4 with an extraordinary boundary-line catch, but Coulter-Nile was undeterred.

He hit 27 off his next 13 balls before finally holing out to long-off off Carlos Brathwaite.