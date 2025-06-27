Some $4B to be spent on first phase of new Parika port facility

-President Ali announces, says farmers will have access to new Caribbean markets, cold storage, agro-processing and packaging facilities

THE contract for the first phase of a multibillion-dollar international port facility in Region Three (Essequibo Islands- West Demerara) has been awarded and soon farmers will have access to new markets across the Caribbean.

This is according to President Dr. Irfaan Ali, who during a community engagement at the Hubu backlands on Thursday, noted that the new port which will be built at Parika, will be outfitted with cold storage and agro-processing and packaging facilities to serve the farmers of the region.

“The initial investment is almost US$20 million, GY$4 billion,” President Ali told a sizeable gathering of residents.

Simultaneously the government is working to acquire a new ferry service that will allow local farmers to access markets across the country and the wider Caribbean.

“We are already working on getting a ferry service in place that will take your produce to markets all across the Caribbean.”

However, he noted that the government will further establish the infrastructure to ensure that farmers are prepared to enter the new markets.

To this end, he spoke about investments in drainage and irrigation (D&I) and smart agriculture.

“We’ll have to ensure that we’re investing in the drainage irrigation so that we’ll have the best land available. We have to invest in your productivity, in your yield. We have to invest in helping you to reduce the cost of transportation. And these are the things that we know are critical,” President Ali explained.

He pointed out that the government has already begun the groundwork, providing farmers within the community with the necessary machinery and inputs needed to enhance their production.

President Ali proposed a more targeted approach that empowers farmers to manage their own D&I systems.

This initiative is expected to empower farmers and reduce their input costs, while the government continues to invest in larger, more complex national drainage systems.

The plan will include forming a management company among farmers, investing in critical machinery, and contracting out services.

Extension services will be enhanced with smart surveillance systems.

Further, the President urged farmers to embrace diversification projects in aquaculture, coconut farming, and honey production.

He stressed that the future of agriculture is about maximising the value of land through diversification and additional opportunities.

President Ali highlighted success stories of brackish water shrimp production in Capoey Village, where residents are now earning between $5-$7 million yearly.

He encouraged farmers to explore cage crab farming and the potential for high-value crab meat.

President Ali reiterated the government’s commitment to delivering on its manifesto and consolidating gains over the next five years.

He emphasised the efforts made on reducing production costs, supporting capital expenditure, and buying equipment for farmers.

“We’re going to invest in the cold storage facility. We’re going to invest in one major packaging hub.”

“We are willing to work with you on converting lands for crop production, looking at a swamp area and looking at cage farming for crabs and then build the facilities to have all the meat produced.”

Earlier in the day, President Ali also met with residents of Meten-Meer-Zorg, where he spoke about the ongoing transformation taking place across the country.

He encouraged citizens to reflect on the progress made and to make a conscious, informed decision at the upcoming general and regional elections on September 1.