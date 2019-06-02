President confident of re-election

…on mission to eradicate homelessness across country

PRESIDENT David Granger has once again expressed confidence in winning the next general elections, telling residents on the East Bank of Demerara, on Friday, that he is on a mission to eradicate homelessness and that this will be done before he leaves office.

“I would like to leave office where there is not a single homeless Guyanese. Every single Guyanese will have a roof over their head,” President Granger said before quipping: “cause I ain’t leffing for just now.”

“Every citizen has the right to proper housing accommodation, (and) we must work to make this a reality,” the President told officials from the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) who were among those present at Perseverance Housing Scheme. “Housing is important to the quality of life. Housing helps to take them out of poverty, (and) if we want to improve the quality of life, we have to improve the quality of housing. I would like to leave office without there being a single homeless citizen,” he said.

Accompanying the president on his visit were Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan; Minister within the Ministry of Communities with responsibility for Housing, Annette Ferguson; and officials of the CH&PA including Chairman of the Board, Elsworth Williams, Chief Executive Officer, Lelon Saul, and Director of Projects, Omar Narine. They had journeyed to Perseverance Housing Scheme after visiting Prospect New Housing Scheme.

President Granger said, for his Administration, the goal is about giving citizens more than just house lots, or houses, but also about crafting sustainable communities. “In Guyana we’ve developed a holistic approach to housing. It’s not just to give you land and forget about you. We go beyond house lots; we give people a place where they can live. We want to see roads, electricity, schools, and sports facilities. I believe in communities. Happy families, build happy communities which make a happy country. Housing is essential and it is my mission to completely abolish homelessness in this country,” he said.

The President, who will be seeking a second term when elections are held, back in April expressed similar sentiments when he addressed members of his party—the People’s National Congress/ Reform at their General Council Meeting. Back then, he said the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) coalition will win the next General and Regional Elections. According to him, the coalition government’s track record will act in its favour. “We are strong, the PNC is strong and the Coalition (APNU+AFC) will win the elections!” he said.

The Head of State said that his vision for Guyana post-2020 is for it to be a country where there are better education, fuller employment, greater equality, greater empowerment – through local governance, better infrastructure and public utilities, better health care delivery and infrastructure and public services delivered to all regions.

Over the past four years, Local Government Elections (LGE) was held twice under the coalition government while four new capital towns were declared following major infrastructural developments in those areas. The increase in salaries, wages and pensions, the drilling of wells in the Upper Takatu-Upper Essequibo Region, the supply of potable water to communities previously deprived, and the construction of a new East Bank Berbice road are among the accomplishments of the APNU+AFC Government under the leadership of President Granger.

President Granger has already received the support of the Executives of the APNU for his return as president.

General-Secretary of the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) Joseph Harmon; executive member of the Guyana Action Party (GAP) Sydney Allicock and National Front Alliance (NFA) executive member, Keith Scott, have all expressed deep pride in endorsing the President.

“This is a man who has proven over the past three and a half years to be one with great vision, capability and has a right-thinking mind. We in the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) are confident of his candidature as we have seen the appreciation of the Guyanese electorate for the work he has done over the years,” the coalition leaders and ministers said in a joint statement.

Mr Granger, who is also the leader of the People’s National Congress/Reform (PNC/R), was re-elected unopposed at the party’s congress in 2018.

He will likely come up against four other contenders for the presidency, including three newcomers from the Liberal and Justice Party; A New and United Guyana and the Federal United Party. His strongest test, however, will come from the main opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic.

However, the three ministers expressed confidence in their choice of representative. “His sober thinking, his advocacy for peace and development, his desire to see Guyana progress, have all aided to enhance his beliefs of good governance,” they said.

They added: “Guyanese, we need a good captain who can steer the ship Guyana without malfeasances and corruption, so that all of us can be beneficiaries of good governance and a developed country. Let us support the APNU+AFC coalition.”

Most recently, the son of Dr. Cheddi Jagan, Guyana’s former President and founder of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Joey Jagan (Jr) publicly endorsed President Granger and the Coalition administration.

Dr. Jagan predicted that the incumbent government will win the next elections. “I like Mr. Granger, and I think Mr. Granger should finish his term, and he’ll win the next election. I like Mr. Granger, that underlines everything, to tell you the truth. I have no excuses to make for anyone,” he said. He expressed the belief that this administration has allowed for more sound foreign investment and development across sectors.

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) is preparing to hand down its decision on the No-Confidence Motion, which was invalidated at the Court of Appeal here. The motion was brought against the Coalition Government in the National Assembly last December. The CCJ’s decision can either result in elections being held this year or when it is constitutionally due in 2020.

Since the No-Confidence Motion was brought by the Opposition Leader and former President, Bharrat Jagdeo, President Granger has been expressing confidence in the electorate returning him to office for a second term.