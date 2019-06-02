Police praised for handling of Lodge incident

THE Public Security Ministry has commended the works of the Guyana Police Force in the aftermath of the killing of three bandits during an armed confrontation in Lodge, Georgetown on Thursday night.

Junior Nurse, 25, of Hill Street, Albouystown was killed in a police shootout along with Shawn Browne Jnr. and Leslie Griffith.

The shootout stemmed from a robbery when bandits invaded the home of a family but were held up in the house as a police patrol was summoned and responded promptly on the scene.

Police recovered three guns and many spent shells from the crime scene.

According to the Public Security Ministry, the responsiveness of the Police Force certainly resulted in the prevention of harm to an innocent family.

“Unfortunately, but with every justification, it resulted in the demise of three individuals whose intentions were to rob and probably kill,” the ministry stated.

The ministry said it is very thankful for the community support which was received Thursday evening; firstly, for giving of relevant and necessary information to the policemen involved in the actions taken; and, secondly, for rallying around the Police Force’s efforts in rescuing that family.

“Community support is extremely necessary to fight crime in Guyana. This support realised success in Black Bush Polder recently as it did on this instance. The battle is not yet won. But the collaborative efforts of the public, Police Force and the ministry will continue unabated until it is,” the ministry stated.

Thursday night’s killing comes two weeks after police in Berbice eliminated three other bandits who were tormenting residents there.

It also comes on the heels of the Private Sector Commission (PSC) saying that its members are deeply concerned that insufficient progress is being made with regards to the fight against crime.